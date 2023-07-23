“With a simple trick” the number of asylum applications from Cuba has increased eightfold

The number of Cubans who have applied for asylum in Germany has increased eightfold. Most abused the transit privilege to enter the country. “The number of asylum applications from Cuban nationals increased this year as of July 2, 2023 compared to the same period last year from 73 to 607,” a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior confirmed to BILD am SONNTAG.

Massive increase in asylum applications from Cuba

Most refugees come to Germany via the transit area of ​​the airport. They buy a flight to a country that does not require a visa for them, with a changeover in Frankfurt, and then report to the police there. The ministry spokesman: “Mostly taking advantage of the transit privilege, a total of 302 Cuban nationals were identified as so-called ‘transit jumpers’ in 2022.” This year, the numbers continue to rise steeply; by the end of June, the federal police had registered 513 such cases. According to the spokesman, “not even half” of these Cubans apply for regular asylum.

According to the Faeser spokesman, the Cubans do not report to the responsible branch office of the migration office “after expressing their asylum application to the federal police” at the airport and their data being recorded. More than 300 refugees disappeared in this way.

Heiko Teggatz, head of the federal police union, told BILD am SONNTAG: “It is unacceptable that the Schengen border code can be undermined by a simple trick, namely a transit flight. Asylum and Schengen law urgently need to be reviewed.” The federal government is currently examining “appropriate measures to combat the phenomenon”