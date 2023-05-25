They take measures against threats in Buenaventura

In order to guarantee the normal development of the PAE School Feeding Program in Buenaventura, the Government of the Valley, the Comptroller’s Office and the public force defined a series of actions at the end of a safety meeting.

During the meeting, a special route was defined for receiving threats and two elite groups were formed on behalf of the Police and the National Navy to deal with the intimidation that occurred.

Ligia Stella Chaves, departmental comptroller of the Valley and president of the Regional Moralization Commission, rejected the intimidation against a student representative and pointed out that the Ministry of the Interior has already received the complaint and will attend to the case.

The comptroller said thatwe already have a special route to give you special protection to what the PAE is in the municipality of Buenaventura”.

Components

For his part, the department’s Secretary of Security, Camilo Murcia Lozano, said that in Valle del Cauca all the capacities of the authorities are available. to “shield” the correct compliance of school feeding.

Murcia stated that there are “three fundamental components: prevention, corresponding to the complaint, and that is why we have the rewards bag active and in force in the department; an intervention plan in which an elite team of the Navy has been formed in a rural area and for the urban perimeter with the Police to monitor the operator, and the third, which corresponds to the prosecution of any criminal actor who dares to threaten the execution of the PAE”.

