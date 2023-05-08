SkyWeek, from Sunday 7 May to Saturday 13 May 2023 Sky and streaming NOW

SKY / NOW REPORTS | from 7 MAY to 13 MAY 2023

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL FIRST ROUND – MILAN vs INTER (live)

Wednesday 10 May from 19:30 on TV8

Prime Video will make the live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League match between Milan and Inter Milan available in Italy on both Prime Video and the free-to-air channel of Sky TV8, thus giving all football fans in Italy the opportunity to enjoy coverage in live broadcast of Prime Video, also exceptionally distributed free-to-air on Sky’s TV8 channel for the historic match scheduled for Wednesday 10 May.

THE FORGIVEN

Monday 8 May at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

John Michael McDonagh (Calvary), brother of Martin McDonagh, directs Jessica Chastain, Ralph Fiennes, Matt Smith and Caleb Landry Jones in the thriller-drama, based on the novel by Lawrence Osborne. Jo is a writer of children’s books who has lost her inspiration for years, her husband David is a doctor who has long shelved her vocation. While driving to Richard and Dally’s luxurious party near Tangier, David runs over a Moroccan boy who dies on the spot. The pair carry the body to Richard and Dally’s house, ready to act as if nothing serious has happened. But the boy’s father will think otherwise

All Sky Sport in live streaming

F1®, MotoGP™, UEFA Champions League, Serie A and more!

SUNDAY 7 MAY

ALL THAT BREATHES – UNTIL THE LAST BREATH

Sunday 7 May at 21.15 on Sky Nature and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

This documentary follows two brothers who run a hospital dedicated to the rescue of injured birds and, in particular, are dedicated to the Black Kites, a constant presence in the skies of New Delhi, India. In one of the most populous cities in the world, where cows, mice, monkeys, frogs and pigs come face to face with the locals, the two brothers take care of thousands of these fascinating creatures that fall from the skies every day, suffocating from the smog of New Delhi. As environmental toxicity and civil unrest intensify, the relationship between this family and the neglected Black Kites creates a poetic breaking latest news of the city’s ecological collapse and a deepening of social fault lines.

MONDAY 8 MAY

PAUL GAUGUIN. BETWEEN MYSTERIES AND INNOVATION

Monday 8 May at 21:15 on Sky Arte and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

120 years after his death, we remember the famous painter Paul Gauguin with an evening dedicated to him. One of the major interpreters of Post-Impressionism, as well as an important point of reference for the Symbolist movement, Gauguin’s innovative spirit influenced the French avant-garde and many modern artists, including Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse. Let’s retrace Gauguin’s escape from Paris and his stay in Tahiti: with Gauguin, the journey becomes an opportunity to break away from everyday life, an opportunity for knowledge and meeting and a possibility of rebirth. Gauguin: A Life on the Edge acknowledges Gauguin’s formidable artistic achievement, but also addresses the darker points of his existence, such as his relationships with young indigenous girls in the Pacific and his role in 19th-century French colonialism. Finally, with an episode of The Secrets of the Art dedicated to the painter, we discover an investigation aimed at revealing the enigmas of Gauguin’s religious painting, revealing the mysteries that surround the painting full of symbolism. The vision after the sermon.

TUESDAY 9 MAY

WILD PUPS S2

From Tuesday 9 May at 21.15 on Sky Nature and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

In the second season of Cuccioli Selvaggi we will meet a new group of puppies: we will observe them during the first months of life, as they take their first steps and the encounter with the world around them. Thanks to breathtaking shots and images we will go to the discovery of some of the most characteristic and iconic animals of South America. The cubs we will meet come from different ecosystems – including jungles, wetlands, rivers, coastal bays and urban areas. Each episode follows a different species: murichis – a rare and endangered species of monkey, giant river otters, coatis, sea lions and jaguars. We will discover how each of these puppies gets in tune with their natural habitat, learning to adapt and thrive in environments where man has now taken over. Are you ready to be moved by discovering the stories of these cute puppies and their struggle to survive.

WEDNESDAY 10 MAY

MR SELFRIDGE – THE DREAM SHOP S3

From Wednesday 10 May on Sky Serie and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

We are in 1919, the First World War is over. Harry, the eccentric entrepreneur, now alone, protagonist of this beloved period drama, will have to deal with the loss of his wife and his pain will lead him to make wrong business decisions. His empire has weakened, leaving him vulnerable to his old enemy Lord Loxley. Although there is so much suffering and sadness around the protagonists, new characters will bring freshness to the famous department store. Harry’s beautiful daughters are all grown up and ready to wreak havoc, while a new love will help Harry move on. Selfridges presents itself as a place to escape from post-war sadness, and customers will be fascinated more than ever by the glamor of the place. But even as business is booming, it seems that Harry’s life is set for ruin. Based on the novel Shopping, Seduction & Mr. Selfridge by Lindy Woodhead.

GUESS WHO?

Wednesday 10 May at 21:15 on Sky Cinema Uno and in streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Franck Dubosc (Rumba Therapy) and Alexandra Lamy in a funny comedy with a fantastic touch. One morning, the Morels wake up to a big problem: they discover that everyone’s spirit is stuck in the body of another member of the family. It will only be the beginning of a situation destined to get out of hand

THURSDAY 11 MAY

THE CIRCLE

Thursday 11 May at 21.15 on Sky Documentaries and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Candidate for the David di Donatello for best documentary, Il Cerchio asks itself a few questions: Who are today’s children? What do they think? What do they see and what can they grasp of the adult world? To respond, the director Sophie Chiarello decides to follow, with her camera, the pupils of an elementary class for five years, lowering her gaze to the height of a child in order to capture their point of view on the world. What is love? Who are the migrants? What are the differences between males and females? What does it mean to become an adult? But above all, who is Santa Claus? These are just some of the universal questions on which children laugh, discuss and compare, from time to time forming a circle where, together, they relate, listen to each other and discover something new, even about themselves. In this way a privileged listening space is created in which children place their own universe, share thoughts, emotions and discuss their own vision of the world around them. The Circle is not a documentary about children, but with children, a documentary about them.

FRIDAY 12 MAY

BICE LAZZARI – THE RHYTHM AND THE OBSESSION

Friday 12 May at 21:15 on Sky Arte and streaming on NOW, also available on demand

Bice Lazzari’s is a story of emancipation, freedom and courage, told in this documentary by critics and heirs, guardians of the artist’s archive, in dialogue with Benedetta Porcaroli. Lived in the twentieth century, in a world dominated and governed by men, Bice devoted her life to art, fighting to affirm her expressive language. From early figurative art to applied art, in the mid-1930s she began a research path unrelated to academic and commissioned art, which would lead her to embrace the styles of Abstract, Informal and Minimalism. However, you insist on the concept of sign, rhythm, impulse. What she has inside is expressed on canvas, fabric or paper, like a line, a trace, a metronome. It is at the end of her work, in conjunction with the birth of Italian Feminism, that she Bice obtains critical recognition. Today, in fact, her works are exhibited in the most important contemporary art museums in the world: from the Peggy Guggenheim collection to the National Gallery in Rome to the permanent collection of the Center Georges Pompidou.