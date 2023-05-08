Home » King Charles III, the coronation ruined by the words of the commentators – breaking latest news
Health

King Charles III, the coronation ruined by the words of the commentators – breaking latest news

by admin

A blockbuster episode of «The Crown», «Coronation», spoiled by commentators. Every time, I wonder why the commentators talk so much, they no longer know the value of silence in the face of events overflowing with things to hear and see: investiture, anointing, ancient rites, music, carriages and balconies. Rai1, just to give an example, had one studio crowded with people and as many as four sent to London, when Marco Varvello alone would have sufficed, who knows how to tell these events well.

But perhaps there is a reason, unacknowledged but there is. Which is not to overlap the ceremony for appear more important of the ceremony itself or being an eyewitness to the use of recycled clothing. No, these are psychological or sociological trifles. No, we talk about everything for overcome the interdict: The two main actors of this series finale were not up to par. King Charlesand Queen Camilla are totally lack charismathat unconquerable grace, which allows with liturgical impersonality, to exercise a strong ascendant on others. The English royals, without Elizabeth, are worldly, they can only come to terms with charm or popularity (“close to the people”), as the stone guest of solemnity had already demonstrated, Lady Diana.

despite theexcess of wordsTV has shown us that protocol alone is not enough, like thesacramental origin of power is now a distant memory. If, in the exercise of power, sacredness must become fiction, well then the acting must be of the highest level, the acting must surpass “The Crown”. Perhaps it was necessary to focus immediately on William e Katehave the courage to adapt the monarchy to the fictional rituals of our time, choose one less obsequious direction of that of the BBC (it broke on the moments that could have caused some awkwardness, such as getting out of the carriage).

See also  "Apex Heroes" map remake "Kings Canyon" to rebuild Skull Town, will focus on the design of the two teams' crossfire terrain | 4Gamers

As always, convention is concerned neither with essences nor with substances, but with functionings and is ready to barter (it, which is the very soul of substitution) one form for another. So, in the end, the most contemporary it seemed to everyone Harrythe outcast, the repudiated, a piece of «Bridgerton».

You may also like

“With this diagnosis, he could be out for...

Diabetes and still symptom-free – a new study...

the blitz between Latina and Sermoneta

Ukraine-Russia, Zelensky: “Ready to act” – beraking latest...

Xbox will announce technical details ahead of release

Intermittent fasting, the expert: «How to start and...

it was in an abandoned factory

“With this diagnosis, he could be out for...

San Siro, a successful Saturday. Ramadas, Ghepardo Da...

Schlein contested in Bologna, but the axis with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy