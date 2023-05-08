King Charles III, the coronation ruined by the words of the commentators – breaking latest news

A blockbuster episode of «The Crown», «Coronation», spoiled by commentators. Every time, I wonder why the commentators talk so much, they no longer know the value of silence in the face of events overflowing with things to hear and see: investiture, anointing, ancient rites, music, carriages and balconies. Rai1, just to give an example, had one studio crowded with people and as many as four sent to London, when Marco Varvello alone would have sufficed, who knows how to tell these events well.

But perhaps there is a reason, unacknowledged but there is. Which is not to overlap the ceremony for appear more important of the ceremony itself or being an eyewitness to the use of recycled clothing. No, these are psychological or sociological trifles. No, we talk about everything for overcome the interdict: The two main actors of this series finale were not up to par. King Charlesand Queen Camilla are totally lack charismathat unconquerable grace, which allows with liturgical impersonality, to exercise a strong ascendant on others. The English royals, without Elizabeth, are worldly, they can only come to terms with charm or popularity (“close to the people”), as the stone guest of solemnity had already demonstrated, Lady Diana.

despite theexcess of wordsTV has shown us that protocol alone is not enough, like thesacramental origin of power is now a distant memory. If, in the exercise of power, sacredness must become fiction, well then the acting must be of the highest level, the acting must surpass "The Crown". Perhaps it was necessary to focus immediately on William e Katehave the courage to adapt the monarchy to the fictional rituals of our time, choose one less obsequious direction of that of the BBC (it broke on the moments that could have caused some awkwardness, such as getting out of the carriage).