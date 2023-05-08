Home » Željezničar beat Velež 2:1 | Sport
World

Željezničar beat Velež 2:1 | Sport

by admin
Željezničar beat Velež 2:1 | Sport

The hosts celebrated in direct clashes between the teams fighting to get on the international stage.

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

The hosts celebrated in direct clashes between the teams fighting to get on the international stage. It was 1:0 in Banja Luka, while Željo won 2:1 at “Grbavica”.

Željezničar was more specific in the first half and deservedly took the lead.

In the 20th minute santos rodriguez he handled himself well after the corner and the crowd in the guests’ penalty area, and shook the Velež net for 1:0. The same player tried in the 42nd minute from a distance, but it was not accurate – the ball ended up over the crossbar.

The “blues” continued to press even after the leading goal, but the equalizer came at the beginning of the second half. He crowned a nice action by Velež with a goal, after he “shuffled” the rival’s defense Andjusic.

Željezničar gained the advantage again in the 72nd minute, although it appeared that goalkeeper Veleža Hadžikić was fouled. However, the referee did nothing, Haracic pushed the ball into the Mostar net for 2:1.

With this triumph, Željezničar took a big step towards entering the international scene, at the same time distancing Velež from Europe.

RAILROADER: Muftić, Kosorić, Krpić (64. Haračić), Mekić, Štilić (64. Beganović), Hodžić, Drina, Santos Rodriguez (76. Drljo), Galić (64. Šehić), Amoa, Jašarević (87. Hajdarević). Coach: Nermin Bašić.

VELEZ: Hadžikić, Zvonić (26. Dejanović), Zeljković, Pršeš, Hrkač, Andušić (87. Leai), Šikalo (64. Halilović), Haskić, Ćuković, Vehabović (46. Volas), Lauš. Coach: Nedim Jusufbegović.

See also  Corsets, bras and stockings: Empress Sissi's underwear up for auction

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BIH – 30TH ROUND:

Igman – Leotar 2:0 (0:0)
/Ramić 60, 82/

Fighter – Sarajevo 1:0 (0:0)
/Predragović 87/

Railwayman – Velež 2:1 (1:0)
/Santos Rodriguez 20, Haračić 72 – Andušić 51/

Played on Saturday:

Zrinjski – Freedom 4:1 (2:1)
/Sabljić 14, Malekinušić 28, Bilbija 57, Kiš 83 – Maksimović 8/

Tuzla siti – Sloga Meridian 1:2 (1:1)
/Milanović 13 ag – Krstovski 24, Kulenović 85/

Široki Brijeg – Posusje 1:1 (1:1)
/Mašić 40 – Rozić 21/

You may also like

Ukraine-Russia war, the news of May 8 |...

Chile, the right overflows in the elections for...

Small municipalities without banks in the RS |...

bugs on and it’s panic at the bakery

her father kills her at 16, then shoots...

How Ana Nikolić lost 50 kilograms | Entertainment

Daily horoscope for May 8, 2023 | Magazine...

Intermittent fasting, the expert: «How to start and...

a girl raped in a disco in via...

Zahar Prilepin car explosion | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy