Željezničar beat Velež 2:1 | Sport

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

The hosts celebrated in direct clashes between the teams fighting to get on the international stage. It was 1:0 in Banja Luka, while Željo won 2:1 at “Grbavica”.

Željezničar was more specific in the first half and deservedly took the lead.

In the 20th minute santos rodriguez he handled himself well after the corner and the crowd in the guests’ penalty area, and shook the Velež net for 1:0. The same player tried in the 42nd minute from a distance, but it was not accurate – the ball ended up over the crossbar.

The “blues” continued to press even after the leading goal, but the equalizer came at the beginning of the second half. He crowned a nice action by Velež with a goal, after he “shuffled” the rival’s defense Andjusic.

Željezničar gained the advantage again in the 72nd minute, although it appeared that goalkeeper Veleža Hadžikić was fouled. However, the referee did nothing, Haracic pushed the ball into the Mostar net for 2:1.

With this triumph, Željezničar took a big step towards entering the international scene, at the same time distancing Velež from Europe.

RAILROADER: Muftić, Kosorić, Krpić (64. Haračić), Mekić, Štilić (64. Beganović), Hodžić, Drina, Santos Rodriguez (76. Drljo), Galić (64. Šehić), Amoa, Jašarević (87. Hajdarević). Coach: Nermin Bašić.

VELEZ: Hadžikić, Zvonić (26. Dejanović), Zeljković, Pršeš, Hrkač, Andušić (87. Leai), Šikalo (64. Halilović), Haskić, Ćuković, Vehabović (46. Volas), Lauš. Coach: Nedim Jusufbegović.



M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BIH – 30TH ROUND:

Igman – Leotar 2:0 (0:0)

/Ramić 60, 82/

Fighter – Sarajevo 1:0 (0:0)

/Predragović 87/

Railwayman – Velež 2:1 (1:0)

/Santos Rodriguez 20, Haračić 72 – Andušić 51/

Played on Saturday:

Zrinjski – Freedom 4:1 (2:1)

/Sabljić 14, Malekinušić 28, Bilbija 57, Kiš 83 – Maksimović 8/

Tuzla siti – Sloga Meridian 1:2 (1:1)

/Milanović 13 ag – Krstovski 24, Kulenović 85/

Široki Brijeg – Posusje 1:1 (1:1)

/Mašić 40 – Rozić 21/