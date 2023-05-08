Home » Serie B 2022/2023: the tables for admission to the Serie B
Sports

Serie B 2022/2023: the tables for admission to the Serie B

by admin
Serie B 2022/2023: the tables for admission to the Serie B

The pairings and dates for the admission round to the 2023/24 National Serie B (best-of-5 series, alternating home-home-away-away):
Best-of-5 series, home-home-away-away alternation.
The winners of the sixteen series (four per group) will be admitted to the National Serie B 2023/24.
The losers will be repositioned in the new Serie B Interregional championship for the 2023/24 season.

GIRONE A
5 3G Electronics Legnano Knights – 12 Esse Solar Gallarate
6 Solbat Piombino – 11 Mamy.eu Oleggio
7 Paffoni Fulgor Omegna – 10 LTC Group Sangiorgese Basket
8 Gema Montecatini – 9 Riso Scotti Pavia

GIRONE B
5 Lissone Interni Brianza Casa Basket – 12 Infodrive Capo d’Orlando
6 Antenore Energia Virtus Padova – 11 Pontoni Monfalcone
7 LuxArm Lumezzane – 10 Civitus Allianz Vicenza
8 UBP Petrarca Padova – 9 Logiman Pall. Cream

GROUP C
5 General Contractor Jesi – 12 Halley Computer Science Matelica
6 Bakery Basket Piacenza – 11 Pall. Goldengas Senigallia
7 Virtus Imola – 10 Luciana Mosconi Ancona
8 Andrea Costa Imola – 9 Fiorenzuola Basketball 1972

GIRONE D
5 Ble Decò Juvecaserta – 12 Teramo a Spicchi 2K20
6 BPC Virtus Cassino – 11 Diesel Technical Sala Consilina
7 Lions Bisceglie – 10 Lars Virtus Arechi Salerno
8 IVPC Del Fes Avellino – 9 CJ Basket Taranto

THE DATE
Sunday 14, Tuesday 16, Friday 19, Sunday 21, Wednesday 24 May

NOTE
– The dates indicated may vary due to unavailability of the playing fields.
– Game 1, game 2 and eventual game 5 are played at the home of the teams with the home factor in favor.
– The definitive calendar of the round of admission to the National B will be announced in the next few days by the FIP Competitive Sector. The start times of the matches will be at the discretion of the host clubs.

See also  Military expenses: Draghi threatens the government crisis and rises to the Quirinale - Politics

You may also like

Bundesliga: Salzburg defeated Rapid outnumbered

The guide to Bikepacking: what you need, how...

It’s a pleasure to feel the “great legacy”...

In Essonne, amateur football facing the “matches” of...

Scudetto to Napoli, the party to Maradona. Photo

ȫӾھĻ ѡж11–

After 16 years, the KP Brno volleyball players...

Veroni official supplier of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia

Arsenal stay close to Manchester City

F1, the consecutive victories at the beginning of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy