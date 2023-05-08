Serie B 2022/2023: the tables for admission to the Serie B

The pairings and dates for the admission round to the 2023/24 National Serie B (best-of-5 series, alternating home-home-away-away):

Best-of-5 series, home-home-away-away alternation.

The winners of the sixteen series (four per group) will be admitted to the National Serie B 2023/24.

The losers will be repositioned in the new Serie B Interregional championship for the 2023/24 season.

GIRONE A

5 3G Electronics Legnano Knights – 12 Esse Solar Gallarate

6 Solbat Piombino – 11 Mamy.eu Oleggio

7 Paffoni Fulgor Omegna – 10 LTC Group Sangiorgese Basket

8 Gema Montecatini – 9 Riso Scotti Pavia

GIRONE B

5 Lissone Interni Brianza Casa Basket – 12 Infodrive Capo d’Orlando

6 Antenore Energia Virtus Padova – 11 Pontoni Monfalcone

7 LuxArm Lumezzane – 10 Civitus Allianz Vicenza

8 UBP Petrarca Padova – 9 Logiman Pall. Cream

GROUP C

5 General Contractor Jesi – 12 Halley Computer Science Matelica

6 Bakery Basket Piacenza – 11 Pall. Goldengas Senigallia

7 Virtus Imola – 10 Luciana Mosconi Ancona

8 Andrea Costa Imola – 9 Fiorenzuola Basketball 1972

GIRONE D

5 Ble Decò Juvecaserta – 12 Teramo a Spicchi 2K20

6 BPC Virtus Cassino – 11 Diesel Technical Sala Consilina

7 Lions Bisceglie – 10 Lars Virtus Arechi Salerno

8 IVPC Del Fes Avellino – 9 CJ Basket Taranto

THE DATE

Sunday 14, Tuesday 16, Friday 19, Sunday 21, Wednesday 24 May

NOTE

– The dates indicated may vary due to unavailability of the playing fields.

– Game 1, game 2 and eventual game 5 are played at the home of the teams with the home factor in favor.

– The definitive calendar of the round of admission to the National B will be announced in the next few days by the FIP Competitive Sector. The start times of the matches will be at the discretion of the host clubs.