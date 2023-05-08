Home » “It will be an exciting battle”
Technology

“It will be an exciting battle”

by admin
“It will be an exciting battle”

An electric car is an expensive purchase. A truism that is changing around the world. The number one of one of the major European manufacturers is now settling accounts with Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares. It’s going to be really tough for German automakers.

Stellantis boss: Europe’s car manufacturers have to defend themselves

Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares expects hard times for the European auto industry. The long-established manufacturers would have to change and the accept the challenges of the competition, who convince with cheap cars not only in China and the USA. “There is only one way to solve the problem. We have to accept the competition.” said Tavares on the sidelines of the Bochum Car Symposium (source: Spiegel).

Otherwise, in the future, everyone would E-cars for less than 25,000 euros purchase price come from off the continent rather than being built locally. So far there are practically no models at such a low price from the established manufacturers. However, Chinese brands in particular could – and want to – gain a foothold on the European markets with their inexpensive products.

China manufacturers can be cheap – but also have a new self-confidence that allows higher prices:

Tavares believes that even Tesla has long since felt the pressure of cheaper competition when it comes to e-cars: “Elon has arrived in my world.” Similar to Ford boss Jim Farley, he sees them massive price cuts by the world market leader as a clear sign of this. By doing so, however, Tesla would pass on the pressure to the part of the industry that has less leeway for attractive offers with lower margins.

See also  New entry-level smartphones are launched in Germany

As a result of Tesla’s price cuts, a price war has long broken out. However, many European manufacturers are still putting off their entry: “It will be an exciting battle”says the Stellantis boss.

Fiat, Opel, Citroen: Where else can we find room for price cuts?

Tavares is in the branch known as a cool calculator. At the helm of the still young Stellantis group, he brought together a number of brands that had been navigating difficult waters for a long time – and with them successfully earn money again. From Germany, Opel is on board with Stellantis.

The question arises, however, on which side Tavares Stellantis now sees: Has the group exhausted the savings potential in recent years or can it get even more out of it now that Tesla and the Chinese manufacturers are putting the thumbscrews on the international competition?

GIGA recommends

Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

You may also like

GitLab: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

A rare surrender to Sony? Head of Microsoft’s...

The first AMD back-plug motherboard B650M APE WIFI...

Advice for introverts looking for love…

iFixit reveals the most (and least) repairable smartphones...

Players ready to upgrade in September?It is rumored...

This set of memory can reach 8600 MT/s,...

Tenants should benefit twice over

All new machines! Google Pixel 7a is rumored...

Apple Arcade welcomes 20 new games to its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy