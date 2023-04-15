Home » Four sons of Mexican drug trafficker ‘El Chapo’ have been indicted in the US for illegal opioid trafficking
World

Four sons of Mexican drug trafficker ‘El Chapo’ have been indicted in the US for illegal opioid trafficking

by admin
Four sons of Mexican drug trafficker ‘El Chapo’ have been indicted in the US for illegal opioid trafficking

Four children of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as El Chapo, are among those indicted in the United States for illegally trafficking fentanyl, an opioid painkiller much more potent than morphine. The 28 people are believed to be close to the Sinaloa cartel, one of the richest and most violent criminal organizations in the world, and the four sons of El Chapo to be indicted are Ovidio Guzmán López (arrested in Mexico in early January), Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, Iván Filing Guzmán Sálazar and Joaquín Guzmán Lopez (who has the same name as his father). The four – three of which are still at large – are also known as Los Chapitos.

Some of the 28 people indicted live in Mexico, one in Guatemala and still others in China, where most of the fentanyl then sold illegally in the United States is believed to come from; eight are already in prison. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the investigation concerned “the world‘s largest, most violent and prolific fentanyl trafficking operation.”

See also  Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz hospitalized in Jeddah "for examinations": he allegedly underwent a colonoscopy

You may also like

Bitter Montecarlo for Sinner, Rune – Tennis goes...

United States, sit-in before the Supreme Court in...

Kill the Justice League postponed to February 2024

Beatriz Flamini: more than 500 days in a...

Fighter Future ABA League | Sport

The love story of a couple from Herceg...

Vatican’s “School of Arts and Crafts” opens on...

Water polo, Palermo’s Telimar flies to the championship...

rosanero promoted to Serie A2

Discussion on Reddit about vacationing in Montenegro |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy