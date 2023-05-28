four young victims in a few hours – breaking latest news

Three young men died in the night between Saturday and Sunday in a road accident that occurred on the Perugia-Bettolle motorway junction in Torricella di Magione. Another boy had died shortly after midnight in Gubbio on the state road 219.

In Torricella, in the province of Perugia, a car with four friends on board skidded and went off the road, overturning in a field at 3.40 between Saturday and Sunday. Of the four occupants, three died and one is in serious condition, as reported by the Perugia fire brigade. The accident in Gubbio instead involved a 26-year-old driving his car. His name was Alessio Gigli, and he was a motorcycle enthusiast. He had participated in the Italian 12-inch Pet bike championship in which he had won second place in the Italian challenge at the end of the season. From an initial reconstruction it seems that his car broke through the guard rail and then overturned.