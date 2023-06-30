France, a 20-year-old died: he fell from a roof during the protests. Major events cancelled. UN: “Paris must face racism in the police”

I armored on the streets and all big events cancelled. The French government chooses the hard line looking forward to another night of violencewho have been shaking France for 4 days now after the death of the 17enne Nahel by the hand of police. Eighteen people were stopped at tonight Marseille on the sidelines of accidents in the center of the city: Clashes are ongoing between small groups of protesters and law enforcement, with pangs sassaiole. Just during last night’s protests, a young protester fell from a shop roof at Petit Quevilly (Seine-Maritime): the 20 year old is died this afternoon. She was on the roof “during a looting,” explained a police source, while the procurator of Rouen he clarified for his part that the shop had not been “attached by the rioters during the events”. Meanwhile, the UN appeal has also arrived, asking France to “seriously address i serious racism issues e discrimination social within the police“.

In the aftermath of the third night of urban warfare, with burning commissariats e looting in the shops, the authorities try to respond: it has been communicated “the cancellation of events of great interest, which imply the mobilization of police and which may present risks to the safety“. For example, both dates of the concerts of the singer Mylène Farmerscheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings at Stade de Franceboth sold out in presale.

The first Elizabeth Borneon a proposal from the Interior Minister, announced the deployment of armored vehicles from the gendarmerie to deal with the clashes between demonstrators and the police that have been inflaming the country for 3 days. In total they will be deployed four vehicles Centaurbeyond 14 VBRG (wheeled armored vehicles). “These next hours will be decisive and I know I can count on your unfailing commitment to compliance with the law and ethics”, wrote the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin, in a message addressed to the police and firefighters. While the French president, Emmanuel Macronat the end of the meeting of the crisis cell with a small group of ministers, launched an appeal “to responsibility to all parents, to fathers and mothers of families”. The head of state recalled that “a third of those arrested last night are gods youngor even very young. It is the parents’ responsibility keep them at home“.

Minister Darmanin wrote precisely to police and you have fire fighters to congratulate their work in the clashes of recent days. “For three days now, our country has been facing unrest of rare violence“, wrote the minister as reported Le Figaro“in this degraded context, you resisted and you have reacted proportionallywithin the limits of the law”. “As you know, this minority of offenders it does not represent the vast majority of the inhabitants of working-class neighborhoods,” added Darmanin.

Nahel’s funeral on Saturday – The funeral of 17-year-old Nahel, killed by a policeman on Tuesday, is scheduled for Saturday. He announced it Patrick Jarrythe mayor of Nanterrethe city of which the boy was originally from: “We must continue to stay neighbors to this family, to this mother who will bury her son tomorrow,” the mayor told reporters.

Tensions already in the afternoon – Actions resumed in France in the afternoon damage e looting against several shops, bank agencies or shopping malls. Accidents have occurred in the shopping mall Rosny 2North of Paris, in the Seine-Saint-Denis region. In the middle of the afternoon, some individuals attempted to lift the center’s metal shutter and broke glass and caused damage inside a McDonald’s. A StrasbourgIn the east, an Apple Store was damaged after a group of young people, already turned away from a nearby mall that had been closed for safety, headed for the nearby computer and phone warehouse Apple.

