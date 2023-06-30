«I am shocked by the allegations»- Corriere TV

The PSG coach defended himself at the press conference: “Wounded as a human being”

“I am deeply shocked by the comments attributed to me and which have been circulated irresponsibly. They hurt me deeply as a human being »: thus in April 2023 the coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Christophe Galtier, defended himself against accusations of racism. “I shared the values ​​of respect regardless of origin, skin color or religion,” he explained during a press conference.

On June 30, 2023, Galtier was arrested (together with his son) for “suspicions of racial discrimination”. The facts would date back to the 2021-2022 season, when he was at Nice. The PSG coach has always firmly denied the allegations and has also filed a defamation complaint. Several Nice players and managers have already been questioned. (LaPresse)

June 30, 2023 – Updated June 30, 2023, 2:24 pm

