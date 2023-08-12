Home » France, Eiffel Tower evacuated due to bomb threat
France, Eiffel Tower evacuated due to bomb threat

The three floors of the Eiffel Tower and the esplanade were evacuated after a bomb threat message. It gives news BfmTv. A bomb squad is on site to carry out an inspection, reports the French broadcaster which cites police sources.

The well-known monument in Paris has been closed to visitors.

