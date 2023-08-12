Bomb alert in Paris, Eiffel Tower evacuated: bomb squad in action

Press office

In Paris, the three floors of the Eiffel Tower and the square in front of it were evacuated after a message announcing the presence of a bomb. BfmTv made it known, citing police sources. A bomb squad is in action for an inspection. The monument in the heart of the French capital has been closed to visitors.

Get the tourists away The company that manages the Eiffel Tower told the newspaper

Le Figaro that this is “normal procedure in this kind of situation”. On the spot, in addition to the bomb squad who are verifying if there really is a bomb, the forces of order also intervened, who proceeded to remove tourists and visitors. Also check in the restaurant inside the monument.

