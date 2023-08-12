Home » The Baby Soccer party begins in Coconí
News

by admin
Until next Sunday, August 20, the emotions of Baby Soccer 2023-2024 will be lived in the municipality of La Virginia, more precisely on field one of the Coconí Events Center, where a total of 24 teams from five departments of Colombia will meet.

The teams that will compete in this zone are: Academia Tolimense – Tolima, Atlético Ibagué – Tolima, Ciudad Dorada Neighborhood – Caldas, La Sultana Cafeteros FC Neighborhood – Quindío, Renán Barco La Dorada Neighborhood – Caldas, Héroes Quindío Quarry, CD Audifarma, CD Camino al Fútbol, ​​CD Football Center, CD Huracanes Manizales FC – Caldas, CD Immedent, CD La 5.com – Chocó, CD Los Paye – Chocó, CD Ovosanti Sport – Tolima, CD Palenque – Chocó, CD Rozo Manizales, Club El Gool Professionals, Juan Carlos Botero Club, Deportivo Pereira, Estudiantes del Otún, La Tabaida National Team, La Virginia – Risaralda National Team, Vargas and Virviescas FC – Tolima and Varsovia II de Tolima.

La Virginia will also be the epicenter of the Festival of Festivals

In the same way, Puerto Dulce de Colombia will receive the Baby Soccer in the female branch. Eight teams will compete from August 16-20. In addition, Baby Indoor Soccer will have competition with eight teams from three departments: Caldas, Quindío and Risaralda and the public will also be able to enjoy Baby Indoor Soccer, between August 19 and 20.

Given:

Let’s remember that this is the third zonal at the national level carried out by the Los Paisitias Sports Corporation. The first was in Bogotá and the second in Bucaramanga. Likewise, in Antioquia, the Southwest Zonal was held and the Medellín Preselective is currently taking place, with 120 teams competing.

