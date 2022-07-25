Home World France, insults a group of nudists and is shot dead on the beach
France, insults a group of nudists and is shot dead on the beach

France, insults a group of nudists and is shot dead on the beach

LYON. A 46-year-old man was shot dead by a 76-year-old on a nudist beach near Lyon after he started insulting swimmers and engaging in self-erotic acts in front of a woman. This was reported by the French police.

According to what was reconstructed by the police, the elderly man had intervened to stop the intruder and, during the ensuing quarrel, he took up a rifle he had with him and fired at least three shots, one of which, fatal, in the chest.

It happened in the Miribel-Jonage park, frequented by naturists. The seventy-six-year-old has a regular firearm license that allows him to carry the rifle with him only when hunting: it is not clear why he had it on the beach, underlines the police, explaining that a murder investigation has been opened against him. . The victim lived in Lyon.

