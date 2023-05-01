France, May Day marches against the pension reform: one million demonstrators expected. Clashes in Lyon

May 1st in France in the name of protest against the pension reform. Great participation, as expected, and also many scuffles with the police, in Paris, but also in other French cities, such as Nantes and Lyon. Molotov cocktail against the policemen in Paris, lined up for the new big protest against the pension reform. According to information from the prefecture, cited by Le Figaro, an agent suffered severe burns after being hit by a Molotov cocktail thrown by a black block group infiltrating the procession in the capital. At the moment there are 53 arrested following the clashes and accidents in Paris, where about 550,000 people took to the streets, while between 500,000 and 650,000 demonstrators are expected throughout the country.

Even the black blocs from Italy

At least 40 people were arrested by the police in Paris due to the clashes that broke out during the May Day demonstration in a situation of high tension due to the pension reform wanted by French President Emmanuel Macron. According to what was reported by some sources to BfmTv, some black blocks from Italy and the United Kingdom would also join the ranks of the most violent demonstrators.

According to the Interior Ministry, the police have already made 180 arrests (up to 6 pm) throughout France, and the balance is still provisional because the Parisian demonstration, which has already witnessed several acts of violence, has not yet been dispersed. In Paris, a policeman was injured by a Molotov cocktail. Also in Paris, the statue in the Place de la Republique from which the march started was adorned with a band on which is written “Macron resign”.

French Interior Minister: ‘Protesters want to kill policemen’

“While the vast majority of protesters are obviously peaceful, in Paris, Lyon and Nantes in particular, the police face extremely violent thugs who have come with one goal: to kill policemen and attack other people’s property. More than 53 detained at this time. A policeman was seriously injured, burned following the throwing of a Molotov cocktail. This violence must be condemned unreservedly.” So on twitter the French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin, while in Paris there are still violent clashes between demonstrators and the police, with tensions and incidents also in other cities of France where protests against the pension reform are underway.