Unions in action in Paris to protest against the pension reform: about 200 demonstrators, at the invitation of the CGT, poured onto the ring road, blocking traffic. Protesters gathered at Porte de Clignancourt, blocking traffic on the inner ring road, before marching towards Porte de la Chapelle, forcing motorists to drive at a pass.

The main French union, to protest against the decision of President Emmanuel Macron who on Thursday activated article 49 paragraph 3 of the transalpine constitution to force the approval of the pension reform without going through the parliamentary vote. The French media report it. Roadblocks have been in place since around 7.15am and protesters and trade unionists are determined not to let any cars pass for as long as possible.

Meanwhile, the text of the pension reform will be considered adopted by the French National Assembly after yesterday’s appeal to article 49.3 of the Constitution, unless – by 3.20 pm today – one or more motions of censure have been presented. Once filed, motions must be considered within the next 48 hours.

