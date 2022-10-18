Home World France, the warm autumn of Macron. National strike in the energy sector. Social anger grows
World

France, the warm autumn of Macron. National strike in the energy sector. Social anger grows

by admin
France, the warm autumn of Macron. National strike in the energy sector. Social anger grows

PARIS – Social protest mounts in France, in the wake of demands to raise wages in the face of inflation. After the demonstration against the high cost of living organized by the radical left of Jean-Luc Melenchon Saturday, which was attended by 140 thousand people according to the organizers, is the time of the unions who have called a day of mobilization and national strike in the transport and energy sectors.

See also  The Crimea Bridge incident has killed 4 people, and the latest situation in Russia and Ukraine

You may also like

Holy See message on Diwali: May Christians and...

It is easier to get the new crown...

Uk, majority of Tory members want Truss to...

Dawn appears after the British political shock, the...

UK: Downing Street and Whitehall building evacuated for...

It is easier to get the new crown...

Paris, Lola murder: the suspect may have acted...

Pope Luciani – From slingshot shooter to Peter’s...

Gas, here is the EU proposal to curb...

Pope encourages regular Cistercians to witness in community...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy