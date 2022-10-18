The European Parliament rejects the flat tax, one of the flagship measures of the Italian center-right now struggling with the formation of the new government. Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni, convinced of the need for a tax reform that goes towards a horizontal cut in taxes, the same for all, collect a first opinion against the EU, where they are also divided. Everything is consumed in the European Parliament gathered for the proceedings of the Chamber. Here comes the proposal for a Council decision on guidelines for the policies of the Member States in favor of employment. A text that, before its adoption, is anticipated by the amendments. One of these, in the version proposed by Parliament, invites governments to tackle inequalities “also by means of the progressive design of their tax and social security systems”.

The amendment was approved with 311 votes in favor, 300 against and 30 abstentions. While the deputies of the Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia vote against, those of the Lega abstain. The technical tests of a government alliance in Italy fall apart in Europe, at the first vote on one of the hot spots of the program. And here the European vote turns into the all-tricolor debate. “The European Parliament rejects the flat tax”, immediately comments the head of the delegation of the 5 Star Movement, Tiziana Beghin. You cannot help but underline how the Chamber, by choosing the progressive nature of the tax systems, aligns itself with the Italian Constitution.

However, what happens in Europe will not have repercussions elsewhere, given that the report voted on by the MEPs, as amended, has no binding character. States remain free not to take into account the remarks made by the Strasbourg Chamber, but the different voting methods show an Italian center-right that is not exactly compact. With its 22 parliamentarians, if the League had voted with Fi and FdI, the amendment in question would have been rejected, given the numbers. On the other hand, in Brussels the Pd and 5 Stars are carrying out technical tests of convergences and alliances, while the majority of the upcoming government is not exactly like granite.