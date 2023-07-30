Mark Zuckerberg 3.0: the odd rise to sober CEO

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg visiting India: For a long time he presented himself as an approachable CEO. Hirish Shete/Press Trust of India via AP

Mark Zuckerberg has gone through many different stages in his career from hooded Facebook founder to meta founder.

He now presents himself as a CEO, with a penchant for Brazilian martial arts and for “pressuring” opponents on and off the mat.

Former associates who spoke to Business Insider believe his new production is a response to his company’s setbacks.

In early July, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the latest, and perhaps most momentous, product in Meta’s history: a new version of himself.

The new Zuckerberg has a six-pack, a blue belt in Brazilian jujitsu and has agreed to face Tesla founder Elon Musk in a cage fight. The 39-year-old spends hours on The Joe Rogan Experience and other podcasts talking about his penchant for “getting spanked a lot” and “pressuring” opponents on and off the mat.

