Between the heat wave and the heavy rain, 'recreation and rhythm'… Seoul Subway Line 1 and KTX temporarily suspended due to heavy rain

Between the heat wave and the heavy rain, 'recreation and rhythm'… Seoul Subway Line 1 and KTX temporarily suspended due to heavy rain

▲ Reporter Jo Hyun-ho hyunho@

On the afternoon of the 30th, as heavy rain poured down in some areas of Seoul, subway Line 1 and KTX services were temporarily suspended.

According to the Seoul Transportation Corporation and Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail), at around 6:50 p.m. on the same day, regular trains such as Seoul Station and Geumcheon-gu Office Station and Yeongdeungpo Station and Guro Station and Saemaeul Trains on the Seoul Subway Line 1 stopped operating in both directions.

As a result, 18 electric trains on Line 1 and 17 KTX and regular trains were delayed.

Trains, including Line 1, resumed service at 7:15 p.m. after site staff checked the safety of the tracks.

Some roads in the city were also closed. On this day, some low-lying roads, such as △Bulgwangcheon-gil, Jeungsangyo Bridge, both directions, △Gukhoe-daero, Gyeongin 1 underpass, Sinwol direction, △ Anyangcheon-ro, Gocheok underground road, both directions, were also controlled at one time.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued an afternoon warning for the southwestern and 6:50 pm northwestern areas of Seoul at 6:25 pm and changed to a heavy rain advisory starting at 8:00 pm. Heavy rain warnings for the northeastern part of Seoul have been lifted.

