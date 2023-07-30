The new cars Fiat, Lancia, Renault, Citroen, Jeep by Stellantis which announces that it is the true anti-Tesla

Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares, provided a clear and direct answer when asked who the main competitors of the group he leads: Tesla. With this statement, he thus launched a direct challenge to Elon Musk and his company. Tavares has reaffirmed the comparison with Tesla several times, highlighting the strategic importance and importance that the electric vehicle company has in the global automotive sector.

The Tesla’s position as a leader in electric innovation has been recognized and strengthened by Tavares, indicating that competition with this company is a priority for Stellantis. What news to expect?

The next generation of Peugeot 3008 will include an electric variant with all-wheel drive thanks to the implementation of a second motor positioned on the rear axle. Although official confirmation has not yet been released, there are indications that suggest the introduction of a version with a three-cylinder 1,200cc petrol engine, mated to a mild hybrid system and a robotic dual clutch transmission, providing an output of 136 HP.

The new i-Cockpit of the Peugeot 3008 will feature one 21-inch curved high-definition screen, positioned above the dashboard in a raised way and oriented towards the driver. This solution offers a clear view of essential information and functions. The Peugeot 3008 is proposed as a technological and avant-garde car with advanced solutions for infotainment and connectivity, as well as a wide range of engines, including the electrified proposal with all-wheel drive. The starting price for this innovative car is around 29,000 euros.

Fiat Panda

Fiat Panda, destined to become a European model with ambitions for global expansion, is preparing for a relaunch with an innovative and avant-garde design, supported by the most recent technologies, with the intention of bringing the Panda name internationally. The car will be equipped with advanced technologies, focused on the most advanced infotainment, connectivity and safety solutions in the automotive sector.

The new Fiat Panda will also include a variant equipped with combustion engine, which will represent the most accessible version of the range, thus making it possible to offer an option adapted to the different needs of consumers. The production of the new model will take place in one of the Stellantis group plants located in Eastern Europe, ensuring high quality standards and efficient distribution both on the European market and in other global regions.

Opel Corsa

Opel Corsa it will align with the brand’s new stylistic direction, with a restyling of the front end and further modifications, including new internal graphics for the lights and the Corsa lettering extended along the entire width of the tailgate. Inside, the dashboard will feature a large glossy black panel, taken from the Mokka crossover with which it will share the mechanics, integrating the digital dashboard and the multimedia system screen. The car will be equipped with the 131 HP 48V 1.2 turbo mild hybrid engine, offering improved efficiency thanks to the electric assistance system.

The future Opel Corsa could make the decision to do away with the availability of diesel versionsinstead focusing on more efficient and sustainable powertrains, in line with automotive market trends and stricter environmental regulations. The expected starting price for the Opel Corsa will be around 19,000 euros, thus offering an affordable option for consumers interested in an advanced performance vehicle.

Jeep Compass

The third generation of Jeep Compass will feature improved range thanks to the use of an advanced battery pack, designed to provide at least 700 kilometers of range on a single charge. Although the information available is still limited, the evolution of the model is expected to involve slight changes to the design, while maintaining the successful elements of the current version.

The new Jeep Compass will be more efficient in terms of fuel consumption, mainly thanks to the integration of a sophisticated hybrid powertrain, which will combine an internal combustion engine with an electrical system. This technological solution will ensure improved performance and lower CO2 emissions, adapting to the needs of a market increasingly oriented towards environmental sustainability. The purchase price of the third generation Jeep Compass is expected to start at around 30,000 euros, representing a premium-range option with high-quality features and advanced technology.

Citroen Ami

Citroen is working on one enhanced version of the Ami 2023, designed to reach a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour. This evolution aims to make the vehicle more attractive to a wider audience, offering greater versatility and the ability to cover stretches of road at a higher speed. The introduction of this enhanced variant will provide an ideal solution for users who need an electric vehicle with higher performance. In addition to the enhanced version, Citroen also presented AMI[for]All, a modified variant for the needs of disabled drivers. This version includes several changes aimed at improving accessibility and driving, including a driver’s door with a 90-degree swing to make it easier to get in and out of the vehicle. The expected price for the new enhanced Ami 2023 and the AMI version[for]All is around 8,000 euros.

Launch Ypsilon

Trendy, elegant and classy, ​​but with “economic” prices and ready to be a real turning point both for the segment to which it belongs and as a “break with the past” compared to its predecessors, it is certainly the new Lancia Ypsilo which could be both a compact than an Urban SUV. But not only in size, it could be an anti-Tesla. We talked specifically about all the new features of the new Lancia Ypsilon 2024 in this previous article.