The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held at the same time as a new wave of CCP virus outbreaks in China.

Zhengzhou city in Henan province is suspected of concealing the CCP virus outbreak. A person from Zhengzhou revealed in the WeChat group, “The actual epidemic situation in Zhengzhou has far exceeded everyone’s imagination!”

His father was diagnosed with the CCP virus at an intersection on the 14th, and now people are still in isolation by the roadside. He has contacted the office, called the police, called the municipal number, and called the CDC. The result is that there are many confirmed cases now. , there were no beds at the isolation point, and the transfer car could not operate. As a result, the old father was still waiting for the transfer car at the intersection until the 16th, waiting for two full days.

Zhengzhou has built a square cabin with 5,000 beds. There is no place to isolate now. The Zhengzhou native also posted a video of his father spending the night in the cold wind by the roadside. He also revealed that his colleagues lived in an apartment building in the high-tech zone, and the whole floor of the building was taken away.

What is scary is that some netizens posted photos saying that military vehicles have entered Zhengzhou. In the photo, the long list of military vehicles cannot be seen from the beginning to the end.

This news cannot be confirmed, but some people do say that they are in Zhengzhou. A few days ago, they saw a bus pulling people in a long line, and there were military vehicles in front and back.

According to a video posted by netizens, since the 17th, Zhengzhou has actually closed the city, the highway intersections are closed, and all vehicles are not allowed to leave Zhengzhou.

The suffering that Shanghai once endured due to the closure of the city, I am afraid it will come to Zhengzhou again.

Shanghai is not doing well right now. The agony of the last round of lockdown has not yet passed, and recently the CCP virus situation has made a comeback. On October 16, the government classified 61 districts as medium and high-risk areas, and blocked half of Shanghai. The streets were full of iron horses. It is estimated that 25,000 people changed their red codes overnight. If you go to school or go to school, you must isolate at home for 7 days.

Since the 17th, Zhejiang has set up cards at high-speed intersections. All cars coming from Shanghai will be stamped with seals, and the people in the cars will also be stamped with a “double inspection required” note, and then taken away for isolation.

There is also a video showing that the Shanghai Institute of Technology in Yangpu District had a large number of positive cases, and 25 vehicles were dispatched to take more than 700 people from the entire campus for isolation.

Beijing has also continued to have communities blocked. There are even more rumors that a high-level official community in Beijing, whose residents are all officials above ministerial level, has also been banned.

The news of the CCP virus outbreak at the College of Arts and Sciences was reported a week ago in Lanzhou City, Gansu Province. Students at the college disclosed on the Internet that the official concealed the epidemic situation, tens of thousands of students were detained in the school, and the number of infected people exceeded 3,000 in just five days from October 7 to 11. There was a serious shortage of supplies, and patients were ignored at all.

A recording of a student asking for help was circulated on the Internet: “I can’t bear it anymore, please help me, please, do you take the student’s life as your life? Call 110, 110 and say no, call 120, 120 and say no, I have called 4 times, and twice each time they said no matter, 120 directly hung up the phone with a bad attitude, they didn’t listen, it’s useless to ask for help.”

The outside world is worried that the CCP blocked news for the New Year in 2019, which led to the outbreak of the CCP virus in Wuhan, which in turn affected the world. Will the CCP allow the same tragedy to happen again three years later because of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China? Three years of clearing and preventing epidemics have pushed China to a dead end. If another round of epidemics breaks out at this time, can China‘s economy continue? Recently, even in wealthy cities such as Panyu and Dongguan in Guangdong Province, a large number of civil servants have begun to fail to pay their wages. Moreover, under the zero-clearing policy, the common people can’t even buy cold medicine, the government can’t manage it, and people are not allowed to buy medicine by themselves. How long can the Chinese survive?

Editor in charge: Zhang Lili

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.