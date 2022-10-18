Apple today (10/18) announced the next-generation Apple TV 4K, the most powerful, most entertaining, and most affordable model ever with stunning cinematic quality. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the new Apple TV 4K delivers faster performance, smoother gaming, and endless entertainment options for everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen in their home. In addition to Dolby Vision, Apple TV 4K introduces HDR10+ support, allowing users to watch their favorite movies and TV shows in the highest quality on more TVs1. Featuring tvOS, the powerful and intuitive operating system in the living room, and the beloved Siri Remote, Apple TV 4K makes it easier for users to discover and enjoy their favorite content. This TV integrates smoothly with other Apple devices and services, magically transforming the living room into a space tailored for each family member, while also serving as a smart home hub that makes the home more convenient.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) with 64GB capacity; Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) with Gigabit Ethernet for blazing fast internet speeds and streaming Network support, Thread, a network protocol for connecting more smart home accessories, and double the capacity (128GB) for more apps and games. The new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is priced from NT$4,490 and will be available in Taiwan at a later date.

Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi Edition

Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi + Ethernet Edition

Equipped with a point-and-click trackpad, the Siri Remote provides fast, smooth, and precise control, allowing users to easily operate Apple TV’s clean and elegant interface.

Cinematic Home Theater Experience

The next-generation Apple TV 4K is an entertainment powerhouse, bringing the best video and audio capabilities to the largest screen in your home. The new Apple TV 4K is built around the A15 Bionic chip, making the device even more powerful and more energy efficient. The CPU performance is up to 50% faster than the previous generation, resulting in sharper responsiveness, faster operating functions, and more lively UI animations. GPU performance is up to 30% faster than the previous generation, providing a smoother gaming experience.

In addition to Dolby Vision, Apple TV 4K now supports HDR10+, extending rich visual quality to more TVs, delivering the jaw-dropping detail and brilliant colors that content creators want. Users can enjoy an immersive home theater experience with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1 or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound2.

With the Siri Remote, users can enjoy the fast, smooth, and precise control of the touch-sensitive trackpad, and easily operate the Apple TV’s simple and elegant user interface3. On the Apple TV app, customers have access to award-winning series and movies on Apple TV+, as well as more than 100,000 movies and series available for purchase or rental, as well as direct paid subscriptions to the popular streaming service.

