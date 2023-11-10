Adiós a Frank Borman, el astronauta que dirigió la primera misión alrededor de la Luna

Frank Borman, the former NASA astronaut who led the historic Apollo 8 mission, has passed away at the age of 95. Borman made history as the first person to orbit the Moon and provided the world with the iconic “Earthrise” photograph, which captured the Earth rising above the lunar surface.

Borman’s significant contributions to space exploration and his role in the Apollo program have left a lasting impact on the space industry and inspired future generations of astronauts. His work and dedication to space exploration will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

Borman’s passing is a loss for the space community, but his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate those working towards continued exploration of the cosmos. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

For more information on Frank Borman's life and contributions, you can find full coverage on Google News.

