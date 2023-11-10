Home » Adiós a Frank Borman, el astronauta que dirigió la primera misión alrededor de la Luna
Technology

Adiós a Frank Borman, el astronauta que dirigió la primera misión alrededor de la Luna

by admin
Adiós a Frank Borman, el astronauta que dirigió la primera misión alrededor de la Luna

Frank Borman, the former NASA astronaut who led the historic Apollo 8 mission, has passed away at the age of 95. Borman made history as the first person to orbit the Moon and provided the world with the iconic “Earthrise” photograph, which captured the Earth rising above the lunar surface.

Borman’s significant contributions to space exploration and his role in the Apollo program have left a lasting impact on the space industry and inspired future generations of astronauts. His work and dedication to space exploration will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

Borman’s passing is a loss for the space community, but his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate those working towards continued exploration of the cosmos. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

For more information on Frank Borman’s life and contributions, you can find full coverage on Google News.

See also  A skeptical look at the AI ​​revolution

You may also like

Jean-Michel Jarre: “With immersive reality, music regains its...

Ducky Announces Launch of New Keyboard Series “Origin”...

Alley Cycling, autumn 2023 kit

Save Big on the 15-Inch MacBook Air: Black...

DocsMarshal enters healthcare facilities. Here’s how it works

“Legend of Ruins” RPG Mobile Game Launches Pre-Registration...

the announcement video of the futuristic device

Get the Xiaomi 13T Pro with 1TB Storage...

Discovering the Most Distant Supermassive Black Hole with...

IBM Security Guardium at risk: IT security warning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy