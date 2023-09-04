Francis’ hope in dialogue with China

“Between being good Christians and good citizens there is no contradiction when there is freedom. Now it is up to Beijing to follow up with concrete steps on issues such as the permanent form of dialogue requested by Cardinal Parolin or the peace mission of Cardinal Zuppi”. Father Gianni Criveller’s commentary on the Pope’s words

(AsiaNews) – It was moving, for those who love China and its church, to see Pope Francis at the end of the Mass celebrated in Ulan Bator summon Cardinal John Tong and Cardinal-elect Stephen Chow, respectively bishop emeritus and bishop ordinary of Hong Kong. Through them the Pope sent “a warm greeting to the noble Chinese people. To all the people I wish the best, and to go forward, always progress».

There were about 200 Chinese Catholics in Mongolia, coming from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao, and some also from mainland China, despite the difficulties involved and the impossibility for the bishops of China to travel to meet Pope Francis.

The Pontiff added: “I ask Chinese Catholics to be good Christians and good citizens. To everyone”. The Pope’s words are a transparent reminder of the government policy which requires Catholics to “love their country and love their religion”. The Pope reversed the order, I don’t know whether consciously or not: first good Christians and then good citizens. Naturally the two things go together: when lived in freedom they are in no way opposed.

Francis had greeted, as is customary, Chinese President Xi Jinping as he flew over China‘s airspace. The Pope’s words evoked blessings for well-being, unity and peace. The answer came from the Foreign Ministry spokesman. China “is ready to continue working with the Vatican to engage in constructive dialogue, improve understanding, strengthen mutual trust to improve relations between the two countries”.

The latter are important words, but on the condition that concrete steps forward follow. The cardinal Pietro Parolin recently asked a permanent form of dialogue based in Beijing; the bishop of Beijing Li Shan called for diplomatic relations; Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi is probing a trip to Beijing as part of his action for peace in Ukraine, on behalf of Pope Francis himself. So there is no shortage of opportunities for the government to implement what has been declared.

I wrote that it is moving to see our elderly and tried Pontiff push himself with such generosity as far as Mongolia, and also from there to send signals of peace and dialogue to the Chinese authorities. Even if so far the concrete answers have not been encouraging, the Pope believes in dialogue, he believes in it with a hope that I would define as theological, that is, that comes from his faith in God, who guides history and changes the hearts of men.

Hong Kong bishop Stephen Chow, the next cardinal, clearly plays an increasingly significant role in relations between the Vatican and China. He will also participate in the Synod. For me personally, it was exciting to see the now elderly but still healthy Cardinal John Tong, with whom I worked daily for more than 20 years, alongside the Pontiff. A man of peace, moderation and dialogue. The second emeritus of Hong Kong, the beloved card. Joseph Zen, too old and ill to travel. In any case he would have been unable to leave Hong Kong due to the withdrawal of his passport, still having an investigation against him. In recent days, 91-year-old Cardinal Zen had entrusted to an interview with a Hong Kong evangelical weekly a moving message in which he informed that the disease prevents him from continuing visits to prison. He had spoken to Pope Francis about these visits at the historic and fraternal meeting in Santa Marta last 6 January.

Today is the last day of the visit to Mongolia, a peripheral country with few Catholics. I am inwardly convinced that the Pontiff went to Mongolia above all to meet the people and the small Church of that country and not for any other purpose, even if it were China. In the heart of the Pope and the Church there are no important countries and others not; Catholic communities are not measured by the number of faithful. In every circumstance, in every place, the Pope and the Church sow the good seed of the Gospel of peace.