Frattesi, Scamacca, Morata: Roma are now serious – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Balance sheet and deadlines to be respected. But the June 30th does not make Rome tremble, writes Francesco Balzani on I read. The excellent work on the outputs has led, in fact, i Friedkin to respect the limits of financial Fair Play. About 28 million in capital gains were needed. Euro plus, euro minus here we are. Tahirovic he opened the ball bringing 5 million, all of surplus value. To these were then added the 7 of Kluivert (sold for 11 million total to Bournemouth) and the 10 of Volpato from Missori. We are at 22 million, to which to add the change (about 250 thousand euros) of the redemption of Providence by TSV Hartberg and those for the bonuses accrued by Zaniolo. The rest should be covered by Carles today Perez close to returning to Celta Vigo for 6 million.

So July becomes the month of dreams and hopes. Because now Roma have free rein to spend by also taking advantage of other transfers (see Ibanez or Karsdorp). Tomorrow Pinto will hear from Sassuolo again for Frattesi that the day before yesterday in via del Corso (before embarking for Sardinia) he received many invitations from Giallorossi fans. The offer is always the same: 30 million. Only Inter can overcome it, which yesterday sold Brozovic and is now launching the assault on the blue.

Then we’ll move on to the attacker: Morata remains the number one goal but there is competition from Milan, for Scam West Ham’s go-ahead is awaited for the onerous loan. Always keep an eye on the free agents: he offered himself D’Ambrose, Bed he’s about to be let go by Milan. Mourinho, meanwhile, is ready to return to the capital to prepare for the retreat on 10 July. The coach, also penalized in the league for two days, yesterday liked a post from a fan: “Only those who are guilty draw a deal, go Mou”.

