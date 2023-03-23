Home World Free water connection for every household in Banja Luka Info
World

Free water connection for every household in Banja Luka Info

by admin
Free water connection for every household in Banja Luka Info

Mayor Draško Stanivuković announced that a new decision is being prepared, which will make the water connection for every household completely free.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

“This means that in the place where we are building a water supply system or where we will build it, the water connection for every house, household and family will be free of charge, and that is a saving of close to a thousand KM per family, which means a lot. We know this from experience, because we meet every day with that,” said the mayor.

As he points out, this will not be the only relief.

“Thousands of illegal connections that exist in the city, because our citizens were unable to pay for them, we are ready to go retroactively and pay for them,” he said.

In this year and in the next year, according to him, the plan is to build a water supply network worth over 30 million KM.

“That’s thousands and thousands of households that will get water, but also a free connection from their city. I’m happy that I can share this good news on World Water Day,” said the mayor.

In the coming period, there will be activities related to the preparation of the decision, and in all procedures, as he points out, fellow citizens will be informed in time.

“I am happy and proud that our Banja Luka is moving forward, and of course we are with it,” concluded Stanivuković.

(World)

See also  Omicron, dramatic situation in Germany: forced to transfer patients abroad and in Lombardy. Scholz: "Vaccination obligation"

You may also like

Russian ambassador to the US: “the West leads...

Hanka Paldum on marriage and children | Entertainment

Trump, anticipation is growing for the grand jury...

109th World Day of Migrants and Refugees: Freedom...

Citizenship income illegally received, another 87 reported

Spring temperatures affect the heart | Magazine

Messina Denaro, the first boss who admits to...

American veterans painfully recall the Iraq War: What...

the father killed, luxury, Scarface, numbers 6 and...

Hanka Paldum experienced clinical death | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy