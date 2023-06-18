French anti-high-speed rail demonstrations turned into violent clashes, 12 policemen were injured-Chinanews.com

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) According to Reuters news, on the 17th local time, a protest against the high-speed rail project in the Alps took place in Savoie, France, and then turned into violent clashes, injuring 12 policemen.

On the 17th local time, a protest against the Alps high-speed rail project took place in Savoie, France, and then turned into a violent conflict.Image source: Screenshot of Reuters report

According to reports, on the same day, about 2,000 protesters gathered in the Molienne Valley in the Alps to oppose the construction of high-speed rail by the authorities. According to reports, this high-speed rail is planned to connect Lyon, France and Italy, passing through the Alps.

According to reports, the protests quickly turned into violent clashes. The local police said that the demonstrators threw stones at the police, and the riot police responded with tear gas. 12 policemen were injured in the clashes.

Later in the day, representatives of the protesting party said on social media that 50 demonstrators were injured and six of them were hospitalized.