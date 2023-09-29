French Billionaire Bernand Arnault Under Investigation for Financial Relationships with Russian Businessman

French billionaire Bernard Arnault, the owner of LVMH, is under investigation by the Paris Prosecutor’s Office for his financial connections with a Russian businessman, according to a report from CNN. The investigation comes following a report from TRACFIN, a French government anti-money laundering agency, which prompted a preliminary investigation into potential money laundering activities. The prosecutor’s office has declined to provide further details on the ongoing investigation. Arnault, who currently ranks as the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $164 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is yet to comment on the matter. CNN has reached out to LVMH for their input on the investigation.

