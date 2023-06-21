French diver trapped in submarine crucial to crisis situations | Info

Paul-Henri Nargeolet is one of the men trapped in the submarine that went to the Titanic, and a man who has been on such expeditions twice said that he is a “leader in crisis situations”.

Joe McInnis, who made two trips to the wreck of the Titanic, said Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of the five men aboard the missing submarine, was an “extraordinary leader” in the crisis. “He was in all kinds of problematic situations and he solved them… He’s the guy you want by your side in a situation like this,” McInnis told CNN.

The family of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French diver with decades of experience exploring the Titanic, confirmed that he was on the missing submarine. Nargeolet is director of underwater research at RMS Titanic Inc.a company that has exclusive rights to salvage artifacts from the wreck.

According to his biography posted on the company’s website, Nargeolet has so far dived 35 times to the wreck and overseen the recovery of 5,000 artifacts. He also spent 22 years in the French Navy, where he rose to the rank of commander, CNN writes.



As Joe McInnis added, Nargeolet always said that these four things are essential when a crisis situation arises: “Saving energy. Rest, breathe as little as possible and try to stay calm. That is the most important thing.” The three biggest risks when you go on an ocean dive that deep are: hull failure and becoming entangled in the wreckage, McInnis said, adding that the news that a Canadian plane had detected crashing sounds was encouraging: “We’re all caught up in this whirlwind of emotions from sadness to hope, of fear, of uncertainty… There is something in what we just heard,” he said.

