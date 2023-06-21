Final Fantasy XVI is just short of a perfect score on Famitsu

I’m sure many of you are looking forward to playing Final Fantasy XVI starting at midnight, while others will have to get up early to head to your local store to pick up a physical copy of the game.

A review of the game is coming soon, butFamitsuhas gone on to post its quadruple review of Final Fantasy XVI (thanks, ryokutya2089), based on its traditional 40-point scoring methodology (i.e. four independent reviewers rate the game from 0 to 10 and then add the scores together), and finally resultalmostis perfect.

We say almost, because the game gets 39 points out of 40), which prevents FFXVI from being the 30th game in the magazine’s history to achieve a perfect score, an achievement that games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Street Fighter VI achieved this year.

In the review, they also said that it took them about 40 hours to complete the main story and about 70 hours to complete the game exploring most of the side content.

We’ll be bringing you our review of Final Fantasy XVI soon to see if our impressions match or take a different path. Final Fantasy XVI launches tomorrow and promises to be one of the biggest games of the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

