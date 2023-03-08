After my top 3 international press review replay podcasts, here is my top 3 on the French press review. Don’t have time to read the press every day? Nor do you have the possibility of reading La Croix, L’Equipe, Marianne, Liberation, L’Humanité, Le Monde, Le Figaro, Les Echos, Le Point, L’Obs, Le Parisien, Sud- West, West-France, L’Opinion, Le Télégramme, The Latest News from Alsace (DNA), Nice Matin, La Provence, Le Progrès, La Marseillaise, Le Dauphiné Libéré, etc. ?

The radios take care of it and make a summary that you can listen to quietly when you want, where you want, on the medium you want and how you want!

The press reviews of France Inter, Radio France Internationale (RFI) et Classic Radio should meet your expectations. I tell you why in the following lines.

1. The France Inter press review by Claude Askolovitch

How to tell you ? Claude Askolovitch is possessed by his press review. When I listen to it every morning, I feel like I’m hearing a story. such a storytellerhe does not hesitate to change tone, voice and put themselves in the shoes of a character. He manages to make me smile when he sings or even shouts in order to better explain his story.. Which has the merit of keeping my attention and keeping me spellbound until the end of his press review. He has the art for! Well launched and relaunched by Nicolas Demorand and Léa Salamé, the duo of hosts of the 7-9:30 am segment of the morning show of the most listened to radio station in France, Claude Askolovitch goes without firing a shot from one subject to another.

2. The Radio Classique press review by David Abiker

Just like Claude Askolovitch, David Abiker is also inhabited by its press review. Like an opera singer, he oscillates between bass and treble until losing his voice to often show the importance, the seriousness or the absurdity of such or such subject of the current events of the hexagon. He also sometimes indulges in lyrical flights as a tribune has the gift. So, his summary of the French press can sometimes take on the appearance of a political editorial because it is not content to identify what makes the front page of the 4th French power. He does not hesitate to give his opinion on the subject of his choice, which for me gives a special touch to his press review.

Picture by Pexels of Pixabay

3. The French press review of Radio France Internationale (RFI) by Frédéric Couteau

Listening to RFI’s French press review is a habit/Credit: RFI

RFI was the first Western radio that I had the opportunity to listen to. Until a certain period, it was my main source of information on African, French, European and world news. It is therefore very logical that I like his French press review. I know it’s subjective! As habit is second nature, I continue to listen to it. I also particularly like the voice of the journalist who is used to doing it. I want to talk about Frederic Knife. He has a nice voice too. I would say that he simply has a radio voice.

When current events require it, the review of the French press on these radio stations can also cover international subjects and quote newspapers such as the Wall Street Journalthe New York Times, The worldThe Daily Telegraphetc.