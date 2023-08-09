Hell in Hawaii: Hurricane Dora fans fires, people forced to jump into the ocean to escape the flames

NEW YORK. Seven major fires are devastating Maui, the pearl of Hawaii, the golden sand island which is the most famous of the archipelago in the Central Pacific, precisely by virtue of the hitherto untouched beauty of its nature: the Halekala volcano, the natural pools of the waterfall Ohe’o Gulch, the winding scenic Hana Highway. Only in a few hours, when the winds of the devastating hurricane Dora that overwhelmed it will have subsided, will the extent of the devastation actually be understood.

