20.03.2023

Two parliamentary groups have tabled a motion of no confidence in the French government after Macron’s government forced through a controversial pension reform without a vote. The French government’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 has also sparked public outrage.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) After French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne used special constitutional powers to force through the controversial pension reform last week without a vote in the National Assembly, the French government announced on Monday (March 20) Facing two votes of no confidence.

The pension reform plan led by French President Emmanuel Macron will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The reform plan has led to ongoing protests since Thursday in cities including Paris.

How does a vote of no confidence work?

One of the no-confidence motions was put forward by the centrist bloc Liot – made up of several small groups and backed by the left-wing coalition Nupes (New Alliance of Ecological and Social Peoples).

Another no-confidence motion was put forward by the “National Alliance” led by the far-right Marine Le Pen.

If the vote of no confidence succeeds, the pension reform bill will be defeated and Macron will have to appoint a new cabinet.

Macron’s ruling coalition has the most lawmakers in France’s lower house, the National Assembly, but not an absolute majority. Still, the French government thinks it can survive both votes, especially after conservative Republicans said they would not support either no-confidence motion.

“Let’s clarify, and a vote means clarification,” pro-government lawmaker Aurore Berge told France News radio on Sunday. Berger is the chairman of the parliamentary group of Macron’s “Baath Party”, which was formerly known as the “Republican Progress” movement.

“It’s just about one question: is pension reform indispensable to the French public, or is it intolerable?” Berger said.

protests will continue

Macron’s government’s reform plans have sparked protests and strikes over the past few months. Protests have erupted again in major cities after Prime Minister Borne used Article 49/3 of the French constitution to force parliament to pass pension reform bills without a vote. Since losing its absolute majority in parliament last year, Macron’s government has repeatedly invoked special constitutional rights to use the tactic to achieve its goals.

Protests broke out again in France last weekend



Garbage workers, refinery workers and other groups said they would continue to strike. They have already planned a nationwide operation this Thursday.

Far-left political veteran and former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon told RFI on Sunday (March 19) that as long as reforms to raise the retirement age to 64 are under discussion, “we will Keep fighting.” However, he also urged protesters to remain non-violent in their demonstrations.

“Don’t let what is going against us overshadow our fight…Mr Macron…is counting on people to act too aggressively in order to profit from a situation of fear,” Melenchon said.

(AFP, Reuters, DPA, AP)

