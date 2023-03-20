Listen to the audio version of the article

The 54th edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide, the international fair dedicated to cosmetics, opens in Bologna until 20 March under the banner of optimism. Starting from the forecasts for the sector which this year, according to estimates by Cosmetica Italia, should continue to grow, reaching 14.4 billion euros in turnover, an increase of 7.1%. The driving force behind this positive trend are exports which at the end of 2023 should reach 6.4 billion with an increase of 10%.

An important figure for Italian companies, all of which have a strong international vocation, especially towards the United States – the sector’s leading market – and Europe. «2023 will be a year of consolidation for us to aim for strong growth and expansion into new markets – says Alessandro Prestini, CEO of Berlin Packaging Beauty -. The ambition for the next three years is in fact to repeat the exponential growth that the group has had in EMEA by focusing on innovation, sustainability and service». Lumson Group exports 80% of its products «and the reference markets are Europe and the USA – explains its president Matteo Moretti -. We closed 2022 with a 25% increase in turnover to 138 million euros. In the last 5 years, sales have doubled. Our strategy is increasingly focused on sustainability».

From packaging to make-up, with another protagonist of the made in Italy beauty supply chain, Gotha Cosmetics. «In 2022 the make-up market returned to pre-covid levels and for 2023 we expect growth to continue albeit with a more contained increase – says the CEO Paolo Valsecchi -. The Italian market is very marginal for us, we sell almost exclusively abroad with a share substantially divided between the United States and European markets». The USA and EMEA are also strategic for another contractor, Chromavis, which is witnessing a significant increase in terms of business, certainly triggered by the restart of consumption in the make-up market, as explained by Cecilia Schena, senior vice president of marketing and business development: « In recent years, despite the pandemic situation, we have made heavy investments in innovation with a significant acceleration in patent applications and the response has been extremely positive”.

Business growing by 19% in 2022 for Pidielle Group. «The positive trend is also confirmed in this first short part of 2023 – says the CEO Serena Caimano – thanks to the decision to diversify one’s business by expanding the offer to the private label service, activating new e-commerce sales channels on the territory Italian and expanding the product range of proprietary brands. Exports account for more than 80% of the group’s turnover». A transversal element of the group’s development strategies is the attention to digitization, as well as for Fedua, a company that is suffering from the Ukrainian crisis. «The export quota has dropped because, due to the war in Ukraine, many of our important markets are suffering – says Luca Gonzini, CEO and founder of the brand -. Spain and the countries of Eastern Europe remain the key markets for us. We will soon open the American branch for development in the USA. The strategy will be exclusively digital».