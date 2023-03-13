Home Entertainment Shu Qi, Zhang Yixing, Leung Ka Fai starred in “See You at Dawn” in Pingtan – Fujian.com.cn
Entertainment

On the 10th, the movie “See You at Dawn” was launched in Beigang Village, Pingtan. The film starring Shu Qi, Zhang Yixing, and Liang Jiahui is expected to be filmed in Pingtan for two months.

“Here we come, Pingtan!” At the opening ceremony, the film’s cast and creative team appeared at the same time. Leung Ka Fai said that it was his first time to come to Pingtan, he was able to film in such a beautiful place, and he hoped everything goes well. Zhang Yixing sent blessings: “See you at dawn, I hope that the sun you see at dawn will always be full of vigor.”

The movie “See You at Dawn” is directed by the well-known director Zhang Yifan, with photography director Yu Jingping and art director Li Anran joining the team. In addition to filming in Beigang Village, the movie will also be filmed in many places in Pingtan. “Basically, the entire island is covered, including windmills, forests, beaches, and urban street scenes.” Liu Haonan, the chief producer of the film, said that he chose Pingtan because he particularly likes the style here. There are mountains, seas, and forests in the pool, which meet the all-round requirements of film shooting for scene distinction. (Financial media reporter Lin Binbin)

Original title: "See You at Dawn" starring Shu Qi, Zhang Yixing, and Liang Jiahui started in Pingtan

