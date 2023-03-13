WCBA Finals: Sichuan Harvest Team’s first champion Han Xu won the Finals Most Valuable Player 2023-03-13 13:52:30.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Authors: Cao Yibo, Chen Di

On the 12th, the Sichuan Yuanda Meile Women’s Basketball Team defeated the Inner Mongolia Rural Finance Women’s Basketball Team 83:82 in the third game of the 2022-2023 China Women’s Basketball League (WCBA) finals, winning the total score in the three-game series. 2:1 won the league championship, Sichuan team Han Xu won the finals most valuable player.

The Sichuan team was in a hot start. Wang Siyu, Gao Song and Li Meng scored in the interior one after another. Although Huang Sijing’s three-pointer and Shen Yi’s breakthrough layup helped the Inner Mongolia team to bite the score, the Sichuan team continued to speed up the offensive rhythm and strengthen the defensive pressure. The Inner Mongolia team was forced to make multiple pass errors and ended the first quarter with a 19:16 lead. In the middle of the second quarter, after Huang Sijing hit a three-pointer, the Inner Mongolia team suddenly played a “small climax” to overtake the score and gradually expand the lead.

After changing sides and fighting again, the two sides quickly entered the state. The Sichuan team Wang Xuemeng and Han Xu hit three-pointers one after another, while the Inner Mongolia team was returned by Chen Liyu. Since then, the two sides staged a wonderful battle. In the first half, Yang Liwei and Li Meng, who were relatively quiet, broke out one after another. After the third quarter, the two teams tied at 63:63.

The game heated up in the last quarter. The Inner Mongolia team lost two generals in the middle and late stages of the final quarter. Zhang Ru and Huang Sijing fouled out one after another, and the Sichuan team overtook the score during this period. At the last moment of the game, the Sichuan team led by one point and held the ball. The Inner Mongolia team failed to execute foul tactics. The final whistle sounded, and the winning Sichuan team won the first championship trophy in team history.

Han Xu contributed 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Sichuan team, and Li Meng scored a game-high 24 points. For the Inner Mongolia team, Huang Sijing scored 18 points and 16 rebounds, and Yang Liwei scored 15 points.

Han Xu said after the game: “To win the championship, we have paid the whole team’s hard work. I will always have a heart for the championship, because the championship is won by countless sweats and even blood. We will continue to work hard. “