AMD and NVIDIA’s display card drivers seem to have a lot of bugs recently. For example, NVIDIA’s CPU usage is more than 10% higher than normal due to Nvidia Display Container Service, which leads to system freezes.

Google software engineer Osvaldo Doederlein said on the community that he just discovered that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will lose nearly half of the running points when using the latest version of 3DMark for the Time Spy test.

The UL/3DMark developers confirmed that approximately 3% of users may be affected by this issue at this time, but the company was unable to reproduce the issue internally. Allegedly, AMD seems to have reproduced this internally, and it is likely to be a driver issue, so players affected now will have to go back to a previous version or wait for a future driver fix.

3DMark officially also gave an example as shown in the figure below. From the results, Ryzen9 5900X with RX 7900 XTX can run 24587 points under the old version of the driver, but only 12861 points after upgrading the driver, which is nearly 48% less.

▲ 3DMark Time Spy with Radeon RX 7900 XTX (new and old drivers), source: 3DMark / Osvaldo Doederlein

Of course, the 3DMark running score bug does not seem to be a common problem at present, and most players will not run smoothly, so it does not need to be too urgently fixed for the time being, but it is definitely something that Radeon users should pay attention to.