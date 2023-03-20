Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced its latest Internet of Things (IoT) modem – Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT Modem – a complete solution that offers increased computing capabilities, connectivity and location-based technologies to enable a new generation of solutions Fast, powerful, high-performance IoT.

The new Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT modem allows users to track assets and provide additional computing power to IoT devices that need to process data. The integrated, high-performance solution delivers IoT-optimized speeds without overly impacting battery life, which is critical for expanding IoT applications such as smart meters, trackers, electric mobility, parking meters, home automation, and security and other location-based solutions, as well as many other vertical industries.

“Quectel is pleased to be a key partner for Qualcomm Technologies’ low-cost, energy-efficient global cat1bis Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT modem,” said Patrick Qian, Chief Executive Officer of Quectel Wireless Solutions. “With the ubiquitous deployment of LTE around the world and the small form factor EG915Q series of energy-efficient and cost-effective modules, Quectel aims to accelerate digital transformation and drive innovation across a wide range of IoT devices”.

“Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT modem, being a highly integrated and low-power LTE Cat1.bis chip, will pave the way for massive IoT device deployments and help device manufacturers easily migrate from 2G to 4G network with a total cost of lower production,” said John Mathew, chief executive officer of Cavli Wireless. The availability of 4G worldwide, with no roaming restrictions, will also increase the penetration of use cases requiring global cellular access.” Cavli C16QS, based on Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT modem, will start shipping to global customers by December 2022.”

The Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT modem is a cost-optimized Cat.1bis modem that can operate globally and seamlessly on existing LTE cellular infrastructure. The modem supports multi-technology scanning capability used in conjunction with features supported by the Qualcomm® Terrestrial Positioning Service to enable customers to develop ultra-low-power applications for a variety of industries. It will also enable OEMs to build affordable IoT devices in a small form factor.