Timeliness and effectiveness of advanced rescue services, even in an impervious environment. These are the objectives of the exercise scheduled for Friday 17 March on Monte Cimone.

Thanks to the collaboration between the 118 Emilia EST Operations Center, the Bologna and Pavullo helicopter rescue services, the Monte Cimone station of the Emilia Romagna Alpine Rescue, the Monte Cimone Piste rescue, the Passo Del Lupo carabinieri and the 118 territorial emergency the “Mountains and Rescue in the Apennines” initiative was born in Modena: two days dedicated to mountain rescue, during which experts in the sector discussed intervention protocols to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of rescue in extreme conditions .

The focus was on the treatment of severe accidental hypothermia and its extreme consequences, ie cardiac arrest and subsequent death. Although this condition is not frequent, it can occur in particular environmental conditions: in winter in the mountains, associated or not with particular events such as avalanches.