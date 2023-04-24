Tax visit checks: what if the doctor doesn’t find you? Here’s what happens

As all employees know, in the event of illness there is the possibility of receiving a check-up from the doctor for the tax visit. But what happens if he doesn’t find you at home? Here’s what the consequences are

It is a legal obligation concerning both the workers of the public sector that those of the private sector and occurs when you stay home due to illness. In this situation, in fact, there is the possibility of receiving a home check by the doctor for the so-called tax visit.

And it is important, in such a situation, be found at home to demonstrate that actually it is precisely because of the disease that one is unable to go to work. In short for ‘certification’ your state of health in the eyes of a doctor: but have you ever wondered what happens if the doctor doesn’t find you at home?

Illness: what happens if the worker is not at home for the tax inspection

In fact, remember that when a worker is on sick leave and is unable to go to work, he must first contact the general practitioner who must draw up a certificate of illness which will be sent to INPS. This document also contains the address of the residence or domicile of the worker as well as the hours of availability. In other words, these are time slots in which the employee unable to go to work must necessarily be present at home, in the event of a tax inspection. There are differences between the time slots for the private and public sectors. The hours of availability for the public sector include being at home from 9 to 13 and from 15 to 18 while for the private sector from 10 to 12 and from 17 to 19.

If in these time slots the doctor does not find the worker at home, the procedure is as follows: a notice is left addressed to the employee who is informed of the fact that a doctor has passed without finding him, therefore informing him to reach the surgery the following day to carry out the visit. In the meantime, the doctor is required to notify INPS of the absence of the worker and the employer will also come in turn informed by INPS. If the following day he does not even show up in one of the outpatient clinics of the INPS territorial structure, the worker will have another ten days to provide a justification for the absence and otherwise not incur penalties.

possible penalties

For example, the worker risks the loss of indemnity of sickness up to ten days, in case of absence at the first check-up. Instead, in case of absence at the second check, the 50% reduction of the sickness allowance which becomes total in the event of a third absence from the check-up. We then move on to disciplinary sanctions and, as established by the Court of Cassation in sentence 24682/2016, in the most serious cases it can even lead to dismissal for just cause.

