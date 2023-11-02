French Security Forces Arrest Russian Billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev for Violating Sanctions in Ukraine Conflict

(CNN) — The eldest son of former United States President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, testified this Wednesday in the civil fraud trial facing the family and their business.

Trump Jr. said he was not involved in the preparation of his father’s financial statements at any time, including after his father became president in 2017 and was named a trustee in Donald Trump’s revocable trust.

Trump Jr. testified for 90 minutes and a hearing of him is expected to continue on the stand Thursday, followed by his brother, Eric Trump.

During her testimony Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Colleen Faherty showed Trump Jr. the 2017 financial statement, which Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled to be fraudulent. The former president’s son again said that he did not help prepare the statement that year.

“I didn’t do it. The accountants worked on it, that’s what we paid them for,” he said.

Trump Jr. also discussed his roles and responsibilities at the Trump Organization since 2001 and as a trustee of the former president’s revocable trust.

While the former president has repeatedly attacked the judge on social media, his son often adopted a jovial tone with the judge on Wednesday, even joking with him at one point about the pace of his responses.

“I’m sorry, your honor, I’ve moved to Florida but I’ve kept a New York rhythm,” Trump Jr. said, smiling at the judge.

Trump Jr. is listed as a defendant in the $250 million lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general’s office against the former president, his company and several executives, including three of his adult children.

The lawsuit accuses Trump Jr. and his brother Eric of knowingly participating in a scheme to inflate their father’s net worth in order to obtain financial benefits such as better terms on loans and insurance policies.

“As executive vice presidents, all three sons were intimately involved in the operation of the Trump Organization’s businesses,” the lawsuit states.

On Wednesday, Faherty focused on licensing developments in Trump’s financial status that year, asking Trump Jr. if he gave accountants the $246 million valuation tied to the licensing deals.

Trump Jr. said he could have discussed the deals with the accounting team because he was the lead person on most of them, but he did so without knowing they would use those values ​​in the financial statements.

“I didn’t give them a value of $246 million. I could have sat there and gone through each of the deals individually with Allen Weisselberg, Jeff McConney, Donald Bender, and given them an idea of ​​what I think the cash flow coming from of those agreements would have been valid, without even knowing that it was for the purposes of this,” Trump Jr. testified.

In a deposition taken last year, Trump Jr. distanced himself from financial statements that Engoron already ruled fraudulent in a summary judgment before the trial began.

“I had no real involvement in preparing the Statement of Financial Position and I don’t really remember working on it with anyone,” Trump Jr. said.

“Again, people may have asked me about things tangentially that I gave them an answer to that they may have then used as a knowledge base to come up with whatever, but, no, not specifically in regards to, ya You know, the knowledge about the financial status,” he added. Donald Trump Jr. has worked on commercial leasing for the Trump Organization, including ownership of the 40 Wall Street company at issue in the lawsuit.

Trump Jr. became a trustee of his father’s revocable trust when he took office and certified financial statements in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

He testified in his deposition that he relied on the Trump Organization’s accounting and legal departments when he signed the paperwork.

“Those people would have a better understanding of the specific details of those things. And whoever brought me a document, if it was something more accounting, it was probably from accounting. If it was more legal, it would be from the legal department. And, ‘Hey, what?’ Do we agree to sign this document? Do you think it is faithful and accurate? And if it was okay with them, they would have a lot more knowledge than I could tell, so I would sign it,” he declared.

Eric Trump, whose name has been invoked in court over valuations of New York properties such as Seven Springs and Briarcliff Manor, is expected to testify after his brother later this week.

Ivanka Trump was originally named in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, but an appeals court dismissed the claims, saying they were too old. However, prosecutors are still trying to question Ivanka Trump about her involvement in a number of properties, among other matters, and she is expected to appear in court next week.