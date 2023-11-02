Home » French Security Forces Arrest Russian Billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev for Violating Sanctions in Ukraine Conflict
World

French Security Forces Arrest Russian Billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev for Violating Sanctions in Ukraine Conflict

by admin
French Security Forces Arrest Russian Billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev for Violating Sanctions in Ukraine Conflict

French Police Arrest Russian Billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev for Violating EU Sanctions

In a major development, French security forces have apprehended Russian businessman and billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev. Kuzmichev is among the individuals listed on the European Union’s sanctions list in relation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and he is prohibited from entering French territory. The arrest was carried out on Tuesday in the popular coastal town of Saint-Tropez on the Côte d’Azur.

Sources close to the matter have revealed that Kuzmichev is facing charges of tax fraud and violating the European Union’s sanctions. Following the arrest, law enforcement officials have conducted searches at the tycoon’s properties in Paris, the capital of France.

Kuzmichev is known as one of the most influential businessmen in Russia and is a co-owner of the international investment consortium Alfa Group. The Russian authorities have expressed their willingness to protect the rights of the detained businessman and have assured their cooperation in the matter. Kremlin spokesperson Dimitri Peskov has confirmed that Kuzmichev is a Russian citizen and has emphasized that the Russian Embassy should have been informed about the arrest.

It is worth noting that the sanctions imposed by Brussels prevent individuals on the list from entering the territory of the European Union. However, it appears that Kuzmichev had already been residing in France with his family before the sanctions were implemented.

This is not the first legal battle Kuzmichev has faced in France. In 2022, he filed a lawsuit against the French government regarding the seizure of two of his yachts. The court ruled in his favor, lifting the measure and highlighting the importance of protecting his rights.

See also  “I understand the disappointment. Playoffs? We try, but we have to live them like a dream"

The arrest of such a prominent Russian billionaire has brought attention to the ongoing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and the European Union. The situation is expected to further escalate as international authorities consider the legal implications and potential consequences of Kuzmichev’s arrest.

You may also like

Ilaria De Rosa, the hostess arrested for hashish...

In Australia, the woman accused of poisoning and...

Mexican Authorities Locate 305 Wanted Foreign Nationals After...

Controversy over Netanyahu’s son: “Ambushed in Miami, he...

The US opposes Israel’s plan for Gaza: “No...

Tropical Storm Pilar causes fatalities and evacuations in...

Session of the National Assembly of the RS...

Internet quality in Italy is 17% higher than...

Former Presidential Advisor Arrested on Charges of Being...

Luxury watches, what you need to know before...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy