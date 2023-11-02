French Security Forces Arrest Russian Billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev for Violating Sanctions in Ukraine Conflict

French Police Arrest Russian Billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev for Violating EU Sanctions
In a major development, French security forces have apprehended Russian businessman and billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev. Kuzmichev is among the individuals listed on the European Union’s sanctions list in relation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and he is prohibited from entering French territory. The arrest was carried out on Tuesday in the popular coastal town of Saint-Tropez on the Côte d’Azur.
Sources close to the matter have revealed that Kuzmichev is facing charges of tax fraud and violating the European Union’s sanctions. Following the arrest, law enforcement officials have conducted searches at the tycoon’s properties in Paris, the capital of France.
Kuzmichev is known as one of the most influential businessmen in Russia and is a co-owner of the international investment consortium Alfa Group. The Russian authorities have expressed their willingness to protect the rights of the detained businessman and have assured their cooperation in the matter. Kremlin spokesperson Dimitri Peskov has confirmed that Kuzmichev is a Russian citizen and has emphasized that the Russian Embassy should have been informed about the arrest.
It is worth noting that the sanctions imposed by Brussels prevent individuals on the list from entering the territory of the European Union. However, it appears that Kuzmichev had already been residing in France with his family before the sanctions were implemented.
This is not the first legal battle Kuzmichev has faced in France. In 2022, he filed a lawsuit against the French government regarding the seizure of two of his yachts. The court ruled in his favor, lifting the measure and highlighting the importance of protecting his rights.
The arrest of such a prominent Russian billionaire has brought attention to the ongoing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and the European Union. The situation is expected to further escalate as international authorities consider the legal implications and potential consequences of Kuzmichev’s arrest.