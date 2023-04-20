Friday 21st April: the international spotlights on the Far East Film Festival 25 come on!

THE SPOTLIGHTS TURN ON

INTERNATIONAL ON

FAR EAST FILM FESTIVAL 25!

The Opening on Friday 21 April features two previews

Europe: Singapore’s feel good movie I’m hungry e

the very black Taiwanese comedy Bad Education.

78 titles from 14 countries, 9 world premieres, 13 international, 14 European and 23 Italian: here is the Far East Film Festival 25, the largest European observatory dedicated to popular cinema of the East. For 9 days, from 21 to 29 AprilUdine will be transformed into a very precious “elsewhere”. 9 days of movies, of course, but also 9 days in which the planet Asia will be explored through the current affairs journalism (Giulia Pompili and Francesco Radicioni return), the young cultural journalism (think of the students of the FEFF Campus), thevisual art (the partnership with the cartoonist Vincenzo Filosa is renewed), le “Industry” connections between East and West (under the banner of Focus Asia) and, of course, the must-sees Far East Film Events that will enliven the heart of the city (one appointment above all: the now legendary Far East Cosplay Contestin program Monday 24th April).

In the spotlight of New Theater “John of Udine” he was born in Visionaryil Far East Film Festival 25 he will travel into the future becoming a narrator of the East of yesterday and today. He will tell the colors of the past, through the anarchic and free gaze of the full-bodied retrospective Greatest Hits from ’80s & ’90s, and will tell the colors of the present, through the films in competition (43 out of 78) and many other thematic paths. To open the Festival, Friday 21st April, two European premieres: I’m hungry e Bad Education. I’m hungry by He Shuming, the first co-production between Singapore and South Korea, is the story of a middle-aged Singaporean lady who dreams of reaching the homeland of her beloved K-Dramas. A journey full of unexpected events, twists and turns, and, given the obvious cultural and linguistic barriers between the two countries, also of misunderstandings… Between irony and feeling, a feel good movie that could become a small international case! The second title of theOpening Nightthat is, the extreme Bad Education: a very dark comedy, cruelly hilarious, written and produced by Giddens, enfant terrible of Taiwanese cinema! 77 minutes that hit hard and see director, as a newcomer, an old acquaintance of FEFF: Kai Ko, the protagonist of You Are The Apple of My Eyes.

After Takeshi Kitanoawarded during the last edition, the Golden Mulberry for Lifetime Achievement will be awarded this year to the huge Japanese star Chieko Baisho: the actress and singer will accompany the latest film in which she is the protagonist to Udine, Plan 75 (released May 11 in Italian cinemas with Tucker Film), and two titles that he personally selected from his almost infinite catalogue, i.e. the very first Tora-san e Where Spring Comes Late.