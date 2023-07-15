Home » Friendly match Palermo – Bassa Anaunia 12-0, hat-trick by Vasic! Here are all the goals
Friendly match Palermo – Bassa Anaunia 12-0, hat-trick by Vasic! Here are all the goals

Friendly match Palermo – Bassa Anaunia 12-0, hat-trick by Vasic! Here are all the goals

by mondopalermo.it – ​​3 hours ago

Brunori, Nedelcearu, Valente, Segre and Insigne scored in the first half, while in the second half Vasic (3), Mancuso (2) and Soleri (2). Here are all the goals from the first friendly of the squad coached by Corini… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Friendly match Palermo – Bassa Anaunia 12-0, hat-trick by Vasic! Here are all the goals – THE VIDEO appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».

See also  How Olga Danilović was eliminated from Roland Garros MONDO column | Sports

