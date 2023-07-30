friends, parties and studies. “You will be the most beautiful star”

At 5.58 on Saturday morning Sofia Castelli was still alive. When the 20-year-old publishes the latest stories on Instagram, the rosy sky heralds the dawn. The notes of «Califlower», by the Cinisellese rapper Vegas Jones, surround it. In the photo, Corso Roma, about two hundred meters from the girl’s house, in Cologno Monzese. Then the only certainty is the confession of Zakaria Atqaoui, 23, an Italian of Moroccan origins, Sofia’s ex-boyfriend in command of the local police of the hinterland municipality. He turns himself in for killing the girl. Sofia had just spent an evening with her friends at The Beach Club disco in via Corelli. The last time.

It is by going backwards in the Instagram stories that Sofia’s last moments of fun are reconstructed. Around 1 am the victim posts videos of her dancing in the dark of the disco lit only by the purple of the strobe lights. Sofia liked it, as told by her social networks where the evenings with her friends remain fixed at Toqueville in Corso Como or at The Club in Corso Garibaldi, in Milan. And then breakfasts with friends, sushi lunches and dinners with friends. A normal youth. And again, waking up at dawn on the beach. At sunrise, like Saturday morning. The 20-year-old, born on May 28, had graduated from the high school of the Fabio Besta institute in Cimiano. Then the choice of university: sociology in Bicocca. Under the last post of July 9, her comments have multiplied in the last few hours. Condolences, goodbye. “You will be the most beautiful star.” Others ask for justice: “Now a good lawyer”.

The name of the killer is already known: Zakaria Atqaoui, in custody in the Cologno Monzese carabinieri barracks, where he was interrogated by the Monza prosecutor Emma Gambardella. But the investigations of the carabinieri of Sesto San Giovanni continue. Even in the case of Atqaoui, the social networks allow us to glimpse something more than what has emerged so far. Between tough guy photos in the mirror, evenings with friends and new haircuts, it is the love for Moroccan origins that stands out with social stories in Casablanca and photos of the flag with the green star on a red background. According to the first reconstructions, the two young men had broken up and the crime took place following a dispute, but the details of what happened remain to be clarified. The 23-year-old would have entered the house by stabbing the young woman in the throat. The parents and younger brother of the girl, who were in Sardinia, are trying to return to Cologno.

