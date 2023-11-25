From little Aviv to 85-year-old Yafa, the Filipino caregiver and the Thai workers. Who are the first 24 hostages released by Hamas

The nightmare is over for i first 24 hostages freed by Hamas as part of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip. There are 13 Israeli hostages and 11 foreigners, returned in two separate operations to those responsible for the Croce Rossa. The youngest among them is a 2-year-old Israeli girl, Aviv Asherreleased together with her sister Onceand their 34-year-old mother Doron Katz Asher. The Asher family, with double citizenship Germanhad been kidnapped during the raid by the armed militias of the Palestinian Islamic party on the kibbutz of Niz Or, where they were visiting some family members. The husband, Yoni Asherwho in recent weeks had filmed a video to ask the kidnappers for mercy, he immediately recognized the faces of the girls and his wife in the images of the prisoners’ release.

And instead Throw Adar, 85 years, the oldest woman among the freed hostages. Her face is also known outside Israel: she is the woman filmed in the video that has gone viral on social media around the world which portrays her peaceful, almost relaxed, while she is on board a golf cart surrounded by Hamas militiamen who are kidnapping her. So her granddaughter, Given Adar had identified the grandmother, reporting her kidnapping.

The majority of released Israeli hostages are women and children. Like the Asher family and like Adar, these are people mostly kidnapped from the kibbutz of Series Or. There is Keren Monder54 years old, together with his son Ohad, 9 years old during the month of war. With them their grandmother Ruthie, 77 years old. There are Emilia Alloni6 years old and his mother Daniel45 years old, the woman who denounced the “political, security, military and diplomatic failure” of Netanyahu in a video taken while he was under seizure. Then there is the old woman Adina Moshe72, who was identified by her family in a video, after her husband Said Moshe he had also been killed in Niz Or. And she is free too Hanna Perri79 years old, mother of 3 children and grandmother of 6 grandchildren, whose husband had been killed in the kibbutz massacre. Another elderly woman with health problems was released Margalit Mozes, 78 years old, on whom Islamic Jihad had previously released information that left her for dead.

Among the released non-Israeli citizens, there are a filipino e 10 Thai. Is called Gelienor Leano Pachecobut everyone knows it as Jimmy, the Filipino caregiver father of three children, also kidnapped from the Niz Or kibbutz on October 7. Of the citizens from Thailand only the identity of one of them is known, Wichai Kalapata young farmer who emigrated in search of a well-paid job, recognized by the fiancée in the first images of the hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas. The majority of the population comes from Thailand workforce migrant from Israel. On the day of the Hamas attack it is estimated that they were over 30 thousand the Thai citizens present in Israeli territory, many of them employed in the camps adjacent to the kibbutzim.