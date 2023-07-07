from Milan to Naples, timetables and slots – QuiFinanza

It’s been a few days since air strike on 20 June which has caused many problems for thousands of travelers and now, almost three weeks later, the Italians will be forced to face another day of inconvenience. It will be a real Black Friday of transport, for the July 7, 2023 a local public transport strike is planned in different ways and which, above all, will involve different cities.

Vehicle strike, what’s going on?

From Milan to Bolzano, also passing through Rome and Naples, there will be several cities where local public transport will be involved in the strike. A black day for commuters who will have to get organized in time to reach their places of work and study before the start of the bus stop.

But why strike? Crossing their arms at the national level is the Confail Faisa union demonstrating “to claim the lack of essential content for the category in the national employment contractabove all in relation to the ongoing increase in the cost of living, safety at work, working hours, organization of work, working conditions for women and all those issues that require urgent and necessary attention”.

In the note issued by the union it is announced that the protest will last 24 hours with abstention from work from 8:30 to 17 and from 20 at the end of the service. All bus rides will be guaranteed until 8.30am and those when the service resumes at 5pm and until 8pm.

Where does it strike?

From North to South there will be very few cities that will be saved from the wave of protest that leads to the strike on 7 July 2023. Let’s go and see, city by city, what are the timetables and conditions of transport for the day.

Timetables in Milan

A Milano it is Atm that confirms the strike in the Milanese city. In fact, through its website, the Milanese Transport Company announces that on Friday 7 July the strike could have consequences on the lines from 8:45 to 15 and after 18.

Interested in Milan, of course, the lines of the subway, buses and trams. The guaranteed time slot, therefore, would be the one that runs from 15 to 18. No inconvenience is foreseen for Trenord vehicles.

What happens in Rome

In the capital however, there is an important difference to take into consideration. On the bus network, including Cotral, trolleybuses, trams, subways, and on the Termini-Centocelle, Metromare and Roma-Nord railways, Atac announces that the service on Friday 7 July will only be provided from the beginning of the daytime service until 8.30 and then from 17 to 20. In the rest of the day, however, it could be possible to stop.

As regards the night service, the service of the night bus lines will not be guaranteed during the night between Thursday 6 and Friday 7 July, while the service of the daytime lines is guaranteed, which have scheduled trips after midnight and the night trips of lines 38, 44, 61, 86, 170, 246, 301, 314, 404, 444, 451, 664, 881, 916 and 980.

On the other hand, during the night between Friday 7 and Saturday 8 July, the service of daytime lines that have scheduled trips after midnight and the night trips of lines 38, 44, 61, 86, 170, 246, 301, 314, 404 will not be guaranteed , 444, 451, 664, 881, 916 and 980. Metro journeys after midnight are also not guaranteed.

Agitation in Naples

Arms crossed also for the surface lines managed by Anm a Napolilike buses, trams and trolleybuses, there are guaranteed slots between 5:30 and 8:30 and between 17 and 20.

Inconvenience also in sight for users of Eav carriers, with the OR.SA union proclaiming a 4-hour strike.

Problems in Basilica and Umbria

Protests and possible inconvenience also in Basilicata. In fact, it will be the employees of the LPT companies in the Basilicata region who will cross their arms. The strike, on Friday 7 July 2023, is scheduled for 8 hours with the strike in various ways.

In Umbriahowever, the workers of Busitalia Umbria stop and will cross their arms for 24 hours.

Strike also in Bolzano

In the end Bozenwhere the 24-hour strike was called by Uilt Sgk and concerns the workers of Sad spa on the Bolzano-Trento, Bolzano-Merano, Brennero-Bolzano-Merano and Bolzano-Fortezza-San Candido lines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

