Anna Stöbich joins UVC Ried Marketing

Eglseer, who is also the club’s treasurer, will continue to take on organizational tasks. “Since the strong partners of the UVC Ried need to be well taken care of and we want to offer our sponsors a great platform, we have to position ourselves even more professionally in this area. I am very happy that we have Anna Stöbich on board,” sums up Peter Eglseer.

Stöbich, who is passionate about playing volleyball herself, worked in project management before she started childcare. “I’m happy to be part of the UVC management team. My goal is to keep existing partners for as long as possible, to get new sponsors and, above all, more people excited about ‘Volleyball in the Innviertel’,” says Stöbich.

“Anna Stöbich brings a lot of experience in clubs and above all in business. That’s exactly what we need at the moment. I’m looking forward to a great cooperation,” says UVC-Ried chairman Roman Lutz.

