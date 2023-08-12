Home » From September 1, banks can increase the prices of services | Info
From September 1, banks will be able to increase the prices of their services.

The agreement between the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) and commercial banks on the “freezing” of all fees and commissions expires on September 1. From that date, banks will be able to increase the prices of their services.

As of September 1 last year, commercial banks in Serbia have reduced fees, i.e. returned them to the level of January 1, 2021, as recommended by the National Bank and given a moratorium period until September 1. This date is approaching, and it is very possible that the banks will raise fees as soon as this deadline expires.

This means that from September 1, citizens will pay more for maintaining a payment account, using a credit card, transferring money through a standing order, withdrawing cash from another bank’s ATM, using checks, and the like. Dejan Gavrilović from the bank client protection association “Efektiva” says that there is no announcement from the NBS that it will extend the moratorium, so he is sure that the banks will increase these commissions.

“Banks are greedy and use every opportunity to increase the price of services. I use this opportunity to appeal to the NBS to extend that moratorium because banks are already making a lot of money from commissions. For example, in some banks, maintaining an account is 600 dinars per month, and for example, withdrawing cash is calculated at 300 dinars. Only those two things, which are done once a month, cost almost 1,000 dinars“, says the speaker.

